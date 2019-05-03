MARKET MUSINGS: We’re back!

May 3, 2019

By Jan Freedman

We’re back!

What I mean is that the Aurora Farmers’ Market and Artisan Fair will be opening our outdoor season on Wells Street and in Town Park on Saturday, May 4.

We are all hoping that the elusive spring finally will have made an appearance by then. Most of us have had a difficult time enduring the seriously cold winter and can’t wait for the warm, sunny days that spring promises.

Unfortunately, it seems that we may have to wait a bit longer.

Perhaps everyone fervently urging the weather gods to favour us with spring temperatures will make it happen.

Although we still will be accepting a few additional applications to the Market, the following list indicates which vendors will be at our Market this year.

Farmers: Coopers CSA Farm; Howard’s Farm; Providence Hill Farm; Summerside Farm; Willowtree Farm; Pioneer Brand Honey; Pillitteri Estates Winery; Simpson Family Farm (not until July) and a new farm-Endless Harvest Hydroponic Gardens.

Food: Catering by Gabriel; Catharina’s Kitchen; Crown and Anchor Food; Jan’s Country Pantry (every two weeks); La Brehandaise Catering; Sarah Joy Sweets and Sasha’s Sweets.

Artisans: Eva Nagy; Heartsease Co.(alternating with each other); Kibo Natural Body Care; Out of My Mind: Designs by Moira; Brainy Games; Gelmania Candles; Green Leaf Designs; Whiskey Jack Flowers and two new artisans – Chatty Sisters and Grande Woodcraft & Young Living Essential Oils.

Community Booths: Aurora Public Library; Aurora Cultural Centre; Aurora Garden and Horticultural Society; Amnesty International; Little T Fitness; 2019 Georgian College Auto Show; Sport Aurora; Margaret Bahen Hospice for York Region; Soroptimist International of York Region; Nordic Pole Walking and Plastic Free Aurora.

Please keep in mind that, while this list is correct at this time, there may be additions and/or cancellations as the season progresses.

Our Special Events this year are as follows:

May 25-Spring Festival

June 22-Strawberry Festival

July 20-Customer Appreciation Day

August 24-Community Corn Roast

September 28-Culture Days (Soup Fest)

October 12-Harvest Festival

As usual, there will be entertainment on the Special Event days which will include music from the Bandshell as well as other activities designed for family fun. There will be crafts for the children and a draw for a Market bag full of goodies.

In between these days from time to time we will host buskers. Anyone who is interested in busking should send their request with details concerning the instrument(s) they play and their availability to our website: theaurorafarmersmarket.com

When you visit us at the Farmers’ Market, please abide by the parking rules around the park and do not block any driveways or use a handicapped spot without a permit.

We have worked very hard to establish a cordial relationship with the neighbours which we value greatly.

Also please use the appropriate garbage containers while at the park and remember that there is no smoking anywhere near the vendors’ booths or near the water play area or the baseball field. Thank you very much!

See you at the Market!

