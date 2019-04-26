MP’S REPORT: April in Review

April 26, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

I hope that you had a happy Easter celebration with friends and family.

The Easter season is a time for renewed hope, joy and compassion for others. I know I enjoyed my Easter. Unfortunately, on Easter Sunday, we were all saddened to hear of the devastating terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka which claimed the lives of over three hundred people and injured hundreds more.

Canada condemns these attacks on hotels and on Christians in prayer at churches.

Places of worship are sacred, where all should feel safe and secure. Canada stands with Sri Lanka and all those affected by this tragedy.

Recently, I was happy to welcome the Hon. Filomena Tassi, Minster of Seniors to Aurora to visit the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. The Minister was impressed with her tour of the centre and with meeting local seniors, and had the opportunity to see the activities and programs available at the centre.

Following the tour, Minister Tassi and I co-hosted a roundtable discussion with representatives from the Town of Aurora, The Town of Newmarket, The Region of York, and other community organizations who have been recipients of the New Horizons for Seniors Program funding.

In Budget 2019, our government allocated $100M over five years to NHSP, in support of social inclusion for older Canadians. It was a great afternoon of discussion, and I thank all the attendees for their input and participation. A special thanks to the volunteers at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre for your assistance to organize the event and for your warm hospitality.

On Wednesday April 3, inspiring young women from across Canada visited Parliament Hill to take part in the Daughters of the Vote 2019. Congratulations to Farah Ahmad for participating in our democracy and representing our community of Newmarket-Aurora and taking your seat in the House of Commons.

Great job Farah! I wish you much success in all your future endeavours. It was great to meet you.

On Saturday April 13, I was happy to join our community in support of the 10th Annual CHATS Walk for Wellness at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex. The fundraising walk is held every year, to further build community support and raise necessary funds to support the programs and services that are a vital support to the health, wellness and independence of older adults in Newmarket-Aurora and across York Region.

It was great to see so many residents dedicating their time to walk and show support for CHATS.

Thank you to the sponsors, organizers, volunteers and many walkers. It was another successful event.

The Town of Aurora’s Annual Clean-Up day was held on Saturday April 13, with nearly 500 volunteers participating in the event to clear litter and debris from around town.

A volunteer appreciation barbecue was held at Town Park following the clean-up efforts. Thank you to the dedicated volunteers, town staff and the event sponsors for your time and efforts to clean up our community and protect our local environment.

Neighbourhood Network will be hosting their annual Spring Tree Planting Day on Saturday April 27. The spring tree planting event will be held at various sites across Newmarket-Aurora and York Region. If you are interested in participating or would like more information, please visit: neighbourhoodnetwork.org.

In August, the Magna Golf Club will be hosting the LPGA Canadian Open, and volunteers are needed. Please consider helping out this fabulous event. Visit:cpwomensopen.com/volunteer-information to sign up as a volunteer.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with any federal matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at: Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.





