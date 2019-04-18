Premier “taking Province down dangerous path,” says university student

April 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

Last week, we saw young people from our great province walk out of class to protest the conservative government. They must continue to fight.

Mr. Ford and his government are dragging Ontario backwards not forwards.

It is clear that young people will pay the price for this government’s mistaken and misguided beliefs, fear and hatred toward groups of Ontarians. We, as young people, cannot stand for this – this is our future and it is jeopardy more now than it ever has been in past.

This is not about a disagreement in ideology or policy, this is not about a Premier that is running his government like a dictatorship because he believes he is the king of Ontario.

We need to stand and fight. We have seen conservative MPPs not fight for their constituents or what is right; we are seeing damage to a beautiful province that will take years to reverse.

Ontarians have anxieties about issues facing them every day this Premier does not understand that because he has a silver spoon in his mouth.

Students education is vital. The cuts that this Premier has made to the Ontario student assistance program classroom sizes and autism funding must be stopped. This Premier is taking Ontario down a dangerous path with his reckless policies that are hurting Ontarians in every walks of life. It will be young people that will pay the price for this in the end and we must use every tool available to us to stop this government in their tracks.

We will be able to vote out this government in four years as young people and that is exactly what we will do. These cuts to programs we all rely on show us how heartless this government and this Premier really are.

Mr. Ford, you talk a good game but your actions speak louder than your words in the last few months you have done more damage to Ontario then any other government in history.

It breaks my heart to see where our province is headed. This is not the Ontario I want to live in. We need to respect the equality and freedom of every Canadian and this government is not doing that we must stop them before it gets worse. We must protect them from themselves because they can’t see the error in their ways.

Benjamin Williamson

Aurora

(Student, Carleton University)

Readers Comments (0)