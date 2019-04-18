TIME TRAVELLER’S DIARY: Attention fellow time travellers

By Shawna White

Aurora Museum & Archives

It appears that our time travelling machine has a glitch.

While we can’t pinpoint the exact cause of the disruption, we encounter a major malfunction every time we try to travel back to the not so distant past.

Our collection is full of wonderful objects and incredible stories from over a century ago such as the construction of the drill shed in Town Park (1874) and the Victorian Bicycle Craze that rolled through Town in the 1890s, but stories from the 1970s, 80s and 90s are rarer than hen’s teeth.

Every day at the Museum we hear rumours, little snippets of long forgotten stories just waiting to be retold.

What’s the story behind the weekly wrestling matches at the Aurora Community Centre? How many horses actually fit into Town Park? Could you really buy a house in Aurora for less than $25,000? But just as we get close to learning the truth, the stories vanish.

Stories have to be told or they die, and when they die, we can’t remember who we are or why we are here.

Sue Monk Kidd, author

Knowledgeable sources have told us that within Town limits there are tens of thousands of fellow time travellers, each with their own areas of interest and expertise. We are calling upon you to share your experiences of life in Aurora.

Write down the details of your journeys (500 words) and send them to us. Help us save the past for future generations. Be one of our contributing writers to this weekly Time Travellers Diary column. No story too small, every word is an essential part of who we are.

There’s always room for a story that can transport people to another place.

J.K. Rowling, author

We know you’re out there. Please make contact.

