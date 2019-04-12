MP’s REPORT: March in Review

By Leona Alleslev, MP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

Spring feels like it is a long time coming, but my team and I were busy both in Ottawa and in the riding last month. As our democracy continues to be shaken by the SNC-Lavalin scandal, I have called on the Prime Minister to protect the independence of our judicial system and preserve the rule of law. In the constituency, I hosted a town hall to discuss federal priorities with local families and attended community events across Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill. Read my highlights for March below!

In Ottawa – Fighting for Democracy and for Canadians to hear the truth

The Prime Minister stated his continued attempts to get a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) were in the interest of protecting 9,000 jobs but SNC-Lavalin proved that wasn’t true when they said these jobs were never at risk. The Justice Committee released Jody Wilson-Raybould’s recorded phone call with former Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick, where she made it clear that there was inappropriate and unrelenting pressure for her to politically interfere in a criminal prosecution. Wernick stated “[Trudeau] is gonna find a way to get it done one way or another. So he is in that kinda mood…”

The former Attorney General replied, “this is not about saving jobs – this is about interfering with one of our fundamental institutions – this is like breaching a constitutional principle of prosecutorial independence”. She later responds “…we are treading on dangerous ground here, and I am going to issue my stern warning…because I cannot act in a manner… that isn’t independent, I cannot act in a partisan way and I cannot be politically motivated. All of this screams of that.”

Democracy is fragile. Once a government starts messing with the checks and balances between our executive, legislative and judicial branches then our democracy begins to fail. As Members of Parliament, we have a responsibility to ensure Canadians are given the truth. We owe it to Canadians to do our job in the Opposition to hold this Government to account.

My Conservative colleagues and I were also marathon voting from Wednesday March 27th into the early morning hours on Friday March 29th to pressure this government to end the cover-up on the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

I had several opportunities to question the Prime Minister during Question Period about the SNC scandal. I encourage constituents to visit my website www.leonaalleslevmp.ca/video-gallery/ to see my questions in the House as well as my Facebook Live session with Pierre Poilievre, Shadow Minister of Finance, where we discuss why this marathon vote was so important.

In the riding

Families from my riding joined me at our Policy and Playtime Town Hall to discuss how an Andrew Scheer government will make life more affordable for Canadian families. Local parents shared their concerns about the challenges with and constant increases in our tax system, and how we can tackle climate change with real, proportional and achievable approaches that aren’t just a Carbon Tax.

Tours out West

I had the privilege to travel across British Columbia to meet with the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and Canada’s defence industry in my role as Shadow Minister of Global Security. I visited our Navy at CFB Esquimalt including HMCS Vancouver and the submarine HMCS Chicoutimi, our Air Force at 19 Wing Comox (my first posting as an Air Force Logistics Officer!), and Seaspan in Vancouver where new naval support ships will be built, to learn from our military and defence industry on how we can work to improve our military capabilities.

I also participated in Economic and Global Security Roundtables with my colleagues across British Columbia and in Edmonton. I met with Canadians and local stakeholders to discuss the challenges around Canada’s trade relationships, national security, and our inability to meet defence commitments.

