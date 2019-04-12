Something for everyone at this week’s Home & Lifestyle Show

By Brock Weir

Whether you’re in the market for a new backyard barbecue or looking for some handy tips on just what to throw on your grill when the summer arrives, there’s something for everyone at this weekend’s Aurora Chamber Home & Living Show.

The annual Home & Living Show is set to take over the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 12 – 14), showcasing the popular vendors offering products for inside and outside your home, as well as an increased emphasis on demonstrations for all ages.

“There is something for everyone this year,” says Sandra Ferri, Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. “There are things for families, things for foodies, things for the kids and things for the sports enthusiast. We have a golf clinic happening, a tai-chi demonstration, an inflatable wall climbing feature that is going to be available all weekend for the kids.

“Atlas Landscaping will be here with a garden water feature and landscape lighting demo, we have a food demos by Food in Motion and Casa Carbone, spring cleaning tips and tricks by Molly Maid, a taekwondo demonstration by Aurora Taekwondo, a magic show by Coach Steve and more. We have RS Homes coming this year and they will have different designers there throughout the weekend to help people who are looking to renovate and do things for their homes. That runs pretty much from Friday’s opening straight through to Sunday at 4 p.m. They will have a variety of different designers there to help people with their renos.”

The Chamber Home Show, typically a staple for the end of April, has been brought up by a couple of weeks due to Easter falling later in the month.

Despite the early start, the Home Show will be chock full of returning favourites like Atlas, Aurora Home Hardware, Backyard Pool and Spa, Healthy Planet, Highland Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, Kempenfelt Windows & Doors, Lifestyle Oasis, and more, along with myriad service companies, community groups, and sports clubs, ready to get your spring off on the right foot.

“I think around this time of year everyone is thinking about spring cleaning and new beginnings and this is an opportunity to see what’s trending right now in the home market,” says Ms. Ferri. “Bring your kids out to have some fun and enjoy some demos and things that will be of interest to you. We have free admission for Friday night this year, which is traditionally one of our smaller evenings, and we’re looking to get people in to see what we have this year. It is also an opportunity for them to see what’s happening on Saturday and Sunday as well and decide that they may want to come back. This year, kids 16 and under are also free all weekend.”

The 2019 Aurora Chamber Home & Lifestyle Show is brought to you by the Town of Aurora, The Auroran, Backyard Pool & Spa, The Lind Realty Team/ Re/Max Hallmark Lind Group Realty, and Metroland Media. Presenting sponsor is Healthy Planet.

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s Top Five Reasons to Attend the 2019 Home & Lifestyle Show

The Kids Zone Host Like a Pro food demos Perfect Your Golf Swing in Time for Spring Meet the Experts in Renovation Shop Local

“We are really excited this year,” says Ms. Ferri. “I think the demographics in Aurora are changing and we wanted to make sure we had something that met the needs of all the families who live here. I think we made things a little different, a little more family-friendly, a little more interactive, and we’re hoping that will draw everyone in Aurora out to the Home Show.”

For more information, including a full list of exhibitors, visit aurorahomeshow.ca. The show runs at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex April 12 – 14. Admission is free on Friday night, and kids 16 and under are free for the duration of the weekend.

