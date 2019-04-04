Residents left to clean up after Arboretum fire

April 4, 2019

By Brock Weir

Residents in the Bayview and St. John’s Sideroad area have been left to clean up after their back fences were destroyed last week following a grass fire in the Aurora Community Arboretum.

A spark from a power tool is the suspected culprit in a fire that ravaged a swath of grasslands within the Arboretum on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 26.

The Central York Fire Services say approximately five backyard fences were destroyed in the fire and several Arboretum trees were damaged.

“Central York Fire Services responded to a grass fire in the Aurora Community Arboretum behind homes in the area of Berkshire Drive and Skipton Trail,” said the CYFS in a statement, noting the call came through at 3.25 p.m. “Responding crews noticed black smoke coming from the area and were able to advance hand lines and extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries. It is believed that sparks from the use of power tools in the area caused the grass to catch fire. No injuries were reported to residents or CYFS staff.”

Following the fire, staff from the Town of Aurora erected temporary fencing where fencing is required by bylaw for safety reasons, in this case to enclose a backyard pool.

Four CYFS apparatus were involved in the incident and York Regional Police also provided assistance.

The lands of the Aurora Community Arboretum are owned by the Town of Aurora, but are maintained by the Board and volunteers of the Aurora Community Arboretum.

