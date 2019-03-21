SPORT SCRAPS: The Changing Face of Sport

March 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Ron Weese

Diversity. Inclusion. Integration. Segregation. Immigrants. Newcomers.

Words that are often charged with emotion, underpinned by human rights and based on both philosophy and sociology. They are also being discussed at length in sport.

The Aurora Sport Plan identifies “the Participant” as a key focus of attention and within this focus of course is the recognition of the growing diversity of our residents.

Sport Aurora has done significant research into the changing demographics of our community as part of our Sport Plan role. This research is essential in order to complete the “environmental scan” of our local society and then make suggestions based on facts about what kind of services and opportunities exist and what are needed for our changing population.

Research suggests that by 2030 immigration is projected to account for all of population growth. In Aurora, we now know that 1,850 newcomers settled here between 2011 and 2016; 31% from China, 13% from Iran and about 11% from the Philippines. We know that almost 30% of our residents were born outside of Canada and that of the entire population, just under 50% are aged 45 years or older. While Agencies of all kinds work to embrace and include newcomers, what is sport to do?

Consultations have taken place with stakeholder groups and experts relative to sport and diversity such as the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, the Cities of Markham and Richmond Hill, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, Immigrant Services in Newmarket and the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women in Sports.

Of course, our partner at Sport for Life has published “Creating Inclusion of Newcomers in Sport and Physical Activity”. There is no shortage of resources, no shortage of information on engagement and certainly there is a changing demographic.

The recommendations for this changing face of sport are clearly stated:

The Town of Aurora should undertake similar research to Town of Markham to ensure that a full understanding of the needs and interests of the diverse residents in Aurora are known.

Sport Aurora and the Town of Aurora should partner to develop a Diversity Program & Service Framework that will sufficiently support all Town sport and recreation programs and initiatives.

Sport should implement “Try-It” sport days that offer free opportunities for newcomers to engage in local sport activities.

Training should be delivered through the Canadian Association for the Advancement for Women in Sport Workshop – Making Healthy Connections with Racialized Communities – as a stand-alone training for the following target groups:

Town of Aurora recreation staff

Sport Aurora staff and volunteers

Activate Aurora staff and volunteers

Local Sport Organization administrators (and coaches who are interested in participating)

Likewise training workshops from the Canadian Center for Diversity and Inclusion are available that provide diversity and inclusion fundamentals.

So, who builds an inclusive sport environment in Aurora? Our volunteer-driven, sport Organizations have the will but do not have the resources for this. They are busy providing sport services and have enough to do keeping costs low and delivering high-quality experiences to those who look to them for sport participation. Engagement of newcomers who may have language and other cultural barriers to overcome, is a difficult task; one that requires special knowledge and skill.

Sport Aurora’s view is that sport and healthy physical activity includes everyone. If it doesn’t, we as a Community are not doing what we should for the changing face of sport. It is time for all of us to learn how to be more inclusive and engaging, so every Auroran has equal opportunities to experience the benefits of sport and physical activity.

To learn more about the Culture and Diversity recommendations in the Sport Plan or how you can get involved, please Contact Us at www.sportaurora.ca

