Queen’s York Rangers snipe air rifle zone medals

March 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The Queen’s York Rangers were on the mark last week in their zone championship in marksmanship, reaching the podium several times.

The ‘B’ team, led by Team Captain Hannah Gabriel and comprised of Vivian Mullins, Stephanie Wang, Halley Ye, and Eric Zheng, placed first in both prone and standing and earned the first-place position overall, bringing home a set of gold medals.

It was a second-place finish for the Rangers’ ‘A’ squad, with Team Captain Maya Neumann, Nicholas Ertl, Samantha Toh, Samara Parisi, and Brendan Ross each earning a silver medal for their shooting.

A salute also goes out to the junior team, comprised of cadets aged fifteen and under, who placed tenth out of 24 teams in their division including an eighth-place finish in the standing position. Those involved were Team Captain Kaiden Bulmer, Samuel Bennett, Ethan McCue, Yves Zaidfield, and Yuan Jin.

The Rangers also left their mark in the individual portion of the event, with both Parisi and Neumann reaching the top of the podium in the Junior and Open categories respectively.

Ye also earned bronze in the individual Junior event, while Gabriel and Ertl completed the Queen’s York Ranger sweep of the Open category with silver and bronze finishes.

Honourable mentions go to Mullins who placed fourth in the Open, Wang who placed fifth in the Open, Toh who placed 13th in the Open, Zheng who placed eighth in the Junior and Ross who placed ninth in Junior.

Both the ‘A’ and ‘B’ squads will be moving on to the regional championships in early April.

Meanwhile, the Rangers’ girls biathlon squad is in Prince Edward Island for the national championships after a stellar performance in their respective regionals.

Master Corporal Karen Poncelet, Corporal Leia Mullins, Warrant Officer Jessica Matile, and Seargant Vivian Mullins all qualified for the competition after first place finishes in the team relay in Sault Ste. Marie.

For more information on the Rangers, check out www.rangers2799.com.

Readers Comments (0)