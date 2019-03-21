GETTING THINGS DONE

By Mayor Tom Mrakas

This week at a Special Meeting of Council (Thursday, March 21, at 5:45 p.m.), Council will be taking a big step towards moving the redevelopment of Library Square from concept to reality.

This important revitalization initiative has been a project that has taken 20 years to get to this point, including extensive consultations with residents and local businesses, staff and Council past and present.

This is an exciting time for our Town. We are poised to move forward towards a positive future by returning to our past and recognizing the critical role that Aurora’s heritage – and historical core – can play in our future economic growth through the redevelopment of Library Square.

Our downtown core was the heart of our community and economic hub of our Town for generations. And through the key revitalization initiative of Library Square it’s on its way to be that – and so much more – for generations to come.

I am looking forward to the discussion at the table on March 21 and taking this important step in the transformation of our downtown core.

I encourage residents to attend the meeting, if possible. If you can’t attend the meeting, please visit www.mrakas.ca/special-council-meeting-march-21-2019/ to view the complete agenda including the final design, the full Business Plan, Parking Study and strategy, the Funding for the complete project (Capital and Operating) and get the facts on this incredible project for our Town.

If you would like to watch the live stream of the meeting, please visit Aurora.ca to do so.

That’s all for this week. I will write more on this topic next week after Council has made their decision on this extraordinary project. And as always if you would like to get into contact with me please feel free to contact me anytime by phone 905-727-3123 ext. 4746 or by email tmrakas@aurora.ca, and if you would like to sign up for more newsletters and council updates then please visit Mrakas.ca/contact to join the growing list of Aurorans that are staying informed.

