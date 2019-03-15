Columns » Opinion

INSIDE AURORA

March 15, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Scott Johnston

While it’s still early in 2019, there is a lot going on in our Town, so let’s take a moment to take a look at some news items so far this year in Aurora through that well-known story telling device, the limerick.

Windrows

A local said “Council, I stand here before you

Please have the Town’s windrows ploughed, I implore you”

But Council did say 

“Just wait until May 

It’s cheaper for us if the sun melts them for you”

Cannabis

With the coming legalization of pot 

The Town’s opinions going forward were sought

Are you against or you for 

A retail cannabis store?

Council responded with a definite “Not”

Library Square

Stated the architect “At Library Square
We propose a splash pad and atrium there
Rink, studios and hall
We can fit in them all

But don’t ask for more as there’s no room to spare”

Pot Holes

Aurora’s pot holes this year’ve made us shout

That they’re a pain in the “axle’s” no doubt

Their increase in number’s been steep    

With some so horrendously deep

That if stuck you need a hand to get out

Code of Conduct

Council’s desire for a Code of Conduct’s been strong
And we all agree that the concept’s not wrong

But we’ve been down this road

So instead of a Code 
Why don’t they try harder to just get along? 

Elections

How many campaigns can residents take?

There’s another one this fall, for Pete’s sake!

Debates, ads and sound bites we’ll hear

After two elections last year

You’d think at last we’d be given a break

Parking

In the GO parking you circle in vain

And are skunked for a spot once again

It’s a sure guarantee 

By the time one comes free

It will be too late to catch the last train 

Hydro Funds

Council was living a Hydro Fund high

Dreaming of all of the things it could buy

But funds spent at this pace

And not being replaced

Will soon see this well of cash running dry

Winter

For months we’ve endured a long-standing trend

Of a sustained arctic ice and snow blend

While in its white blanket our city  

Has looked especially pretty

We all wish winter would finally end

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

YRP Deputy Carrique takes helm of OPP

“Today is about moving forward,” says appointee

Hould recognized with Good Citizenship medal for therapy dog work

Aurora resident Vivian Hould was one of eight Ontarians recognized at Queen’s Park on Wednesday with the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship.

Soulstack gets ready to take the stage at Saturday’s Blues Fest

Their individual musical influences span some thirty years. They approach music from different directions, with different styles, and, perhaps a different drive.

Tigers bow out to Hurricanes in OJHL playoffs

A rollercoaster season met with a fizzle for the Junior A Aurora Tigers on Thursday...

Be A Hero campaign aims to help the community’s littlest fighters

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open