INSIDE AURORA

March 15, 2019

By Scott Johnston

While it’s still early in 2019, there is a lot going on in our Town, so let’s take a moment to take a look at some news items so far this year in Aurora through that well-known story telling device, the limerick.

Windrows

A local said “Council, I stand here before you

Please have the Town’s windrows ploughed, I implore you”

But Council did say

“Just wait until May

It’s cheaper for us if the sun melts them for you”

Cannabis

With the coming legalization of pot

The Town’s opinions going forward were sought

Are you against or you for

A retail cannabis store?

Council responded with a definite “Not”

Library Square

Stated the architect “At Library Square

We propose a splash pad and atrium there

Rink, studios and hall

We can fit in them all

But don’t ask for more as there’s no room to spare”

Pot Holes

Aurora’s pot holes this year’ve made us shout

That they’re a pain in the “axle’s” no doubt

Their increase in number’s been steep

With some so horrendously deep

That if stuck you need a hand to get out

Code of Conduct

Council’s desire for a Code of Conduct’s been strong

And we all agree that the concept’s not wrong

But we’ve been down this road

So instead of a Code

Why don’t they try harder to just get along?

Elections

How many campaigns can residents take?

There’s another one this fall, for Pete’s sake!

Debates, ads and sound bites we’ll hear

After two elections last year

You’d think at last we’d be given a break

Parking

In the GO parking you circle in vain

And are skunked for a spot once again

It’s a sure guarantee

By the time one comes free

It will be too late to catch the last train

Hydro Funds

Council was living a Hydro Fund high

Dreaming of all of the things it could buy

But funds spent at this pace

And not being replaced

Will soon see this well of cash running dry

Winter

For months we’ve endured a long-standing trend

Of a sustained arctic ice and snow blend

While in its white blanket our city

Has looked especially pretty

We all wish winter would finally end

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com

