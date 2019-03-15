INSIDE AURORA

March 15, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Scott Johnston
While it’s still early in 2019, there is a lot going on in our Town, so let’s take a moment to take a look at some news items so far this year in Aurora through that well-known story telling device, the limerick.
Windrows
A local said “Council, I stand here before you
Please have the Town’s windrows ploughed, I implore you”
But Council did say
“Just wait until May
It’s cheaper for us if the sun melts them for you”
Cannabis
With the coming legalization of pot
The Town’s opinions going forward were sought
Are you against or you for
A retail cannabis store?
Council responded with a definite “Not”
Library Square
Stated the architect “At Library Square
We propose a splash pad and atrium there
Rink, studios and hall
We can fit in them all
But don’t ask for more as there’s no room to spare”
Pot Holes
Aurora’s pot holes this year’ve made us shout
That they’re a pain in the “axle’s” no doubt
Their increase in number’s been steep
With some so horrendously deep
That if stuck you need a hand to get out
Code of Conduct
Council’s desire for a Code of Conduct’s been
strong
And we all agree that the concept’s not wrong
But we’ve been down this road
So instead of a Code
Why don’t they try harder to just get along?
Elections
How many campaigns can residents take?
There’s another one this fall, for Pete’s sake!
Debates, ads and sound bites we’ll hear
After two elections last year
You’d think at last we’d be given a break
Parking
In the GO parking you circle in vain
And are skunked for a spot once again
It’s a sure guarantee
By the time one comes free
It will be too late to catch the last train
Hydro Funds
Council was living a Hydro Fund high
Dreaming of all of the things it could buy
But funds spent at this pace
And not being replaced
Will soon see this well of cash running dry
Winter
For months we’ve endured a long-standing trend
Of a sustained arctic ice and snow blend
While in its white blanket our city
Has looked especially pretty
We all wish winter would finally end
Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com
