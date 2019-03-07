Seniors struggle with sidewalks in winter

March 7, 2019 · 0 Comments
(Open Letter to Aurora, Newmarket, and York Region Council)
My name is Vicky McGrath and I am the Managing Partner of Nurse Next Door (Newmarket, Aurora, Stouffville and areas), a private homecare company. I am passionate about caring for seniors in our communities.
This winter, I have heard from a number of seniors in our care that they feel isolated and unable to walk anywhere due to icy, snowy and slippery sidewalks.
Imagine being elderly, frail or disabled, relying on an assistive device to ambulate and being unable to leave your home freely due to fear of falling and getting injured in the process.
Slips and falls fill our hospitals with patients who have fractured a hip or wrist and are then unable to carry on with activities of daily living.
Poor maintenance practices by the Region and municipalities contribute to the social isolation and burden on the healthcare system.
When will sidewalks be given the same maintenance as roads? Properly graded, immediately cleared, salted, sanded and well lit so people who rely on walking can continue to participate in society?
I look forward to hearing from you to learn what will be done to improve pedestrian safety over the winter for the vulnerable members of our communities.
Vicky McGrath
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.