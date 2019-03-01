Letters

Councillor applauds PSW initiative

March 1, 2019   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Personal Support Worker flips script to provide support for PSWs, February 14)

Personal Support Workers make it possible for those with health issues to continue living at home.
This provides great emotional and practical value.
When possible, it gives the comfort of healing or aging at home, surrounded by memories and the known.
And it is financially practical for our health system.
Having worked as a seniors’ companion for 20 years, I have seen that most PSWs are kind and capable.
It is difficult and underpaid work; and there is a lot burnout.
I thank Ms. Steele for forming the Canadian PPE Network to help PSWs. The goal is to provide resources, promote well-being, opportunities for learning, and increase moral, pride and competence.
Society is aging rapidly and “PSWs are leaving the field at an alarming rate” because of over work and low pay.
I sincerely wish Ms. Steele success in this endeavour.
Serious effort from us is also required.
We must work to ensure a sustainable system, one that can provide competent and caring help when our seniors are in need.
Quality of life for our seniors and their families is at stake.

Wendy Gaertner
Councillor, Aurora

         

