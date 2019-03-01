MP’s REPORT: Physical Fitness and Activity

March 1, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

I am pleased to share with you that my Private Members Motion, M-206, a motion to Study Physical Fitness and Activity Levels among Canadian youth, had second reading this week and a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday February 27.

Motion M-206 would instruct the Standing Committee on Health to undertake a study on the level of fitness and physical activity of youth in Canada and provide recommendations and report on: a) strategies to increase the level of fitness and physical activity for youth; b) the economic, social, cultural and physical and mental health benefits associated with increased fitness and physical activity among youth; c) the impact of increased fitness and physical activity in relation to anti-bullying; d) and that the committee report its findings and recommendations to the House no later than June 2019.

I would like to thank all the residents and organizations who have shown support for this motion, and more importantly for our children and youth across the country. Aurora is a leader in promoting an active community, and I am proud to bring this motion forward.

Thank you to all residents who came out to my annual New Year’s Family Skate on Sunday February 3, 2019. It was a fun afternoon on the ice, and I was happy to have the opportunity to speak to many families. It was great to see so many children out.

February is Black History Month in Canada. Many events have been held across York Region to mark this important month, and I was proud to attend the Black History Month event at York Regional Police Headquarters. It was an amazing event as we honoured and recognized the vast contributions that Black Canadians have made, and continue to make, to the nation. I was pleased to highlight the new $10 banknote, on which a Canadian hero, Viola Desmond, appears.

On Thursday February 7, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure, the Hon. Francois-Phillipe Champagne visited Hillary House, a designated national historic site of Canada. Minister Champagne had the opportunity to tour Hillary House and see the completed work funded by Infrastructure Canada. Hillary House is a gem in our community, and I encourage all to check it out.

Family Day at Aurora’s Arctic Adventure was a great time for families to spend quality time outdoors. My boys and I had fun and were kept active with the many activities. It was awesome to see so many people out enjoying Family Day, outdoors with their loved ones.

The 2019 Coldest Night of the Year Walk was held last weekend in support of Inn from the Cold Shelter and raised over $90,000. One local team, Team Tom Taylor, finished as the 5th top fundraising team in Canada. Thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, walking teams and donors. Our community truly has the warmest hearts in all of Canada!

If you are looking for a fun event this weekend, checkout the Aurora Winter Blues Festival. For information, visit the website at: musicaurora.ca/blues-festival.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with Federal matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca

Readers Comments (0)