MP’s REPORT: January Update

February 1, 2019

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

Happy New Year!

I hope you have had an enjoyable winter holiday season and the opportunity to spend time with friends and family.

I was happy to be back home to spend some quality time with my family. We enjoyed ringing in the New Year at the Town of Aurora Family First Night event. There was a lot of fun activities and it was great to see so many families in attendance.

Thank you to all the staff and volunteers for your hard work and efforts – it was a fantastic New Year’s event!

This week, I have returned to Ottawa for the 2019 Winter Parliamentary Session. We are in a new Chamber, which is in the renovated West Block. They did a great job on it.

Last week, Hon. Bill Morneau, Canada’s Minister of Finance was here in Aurora, to hear from our business community and to discuss our plan for Canada and how it is working.

As we look ahead in 2019, our commitment is to grow the economy and support the middle class.

Our plan is working – since coming into office, almost 800,000 jobs have been created by Canadians and Canada has the strongest economic growth in the G7. But we recognize that there is more hard work ahead of us; we want to keep the Canadian economy competitive and continuing on our plan to keep our country successful and making sure it is fair for all Canadians.

Thank you to all who attended, your participation and input is appreciated. Thanks to both the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and the Newmarket Chamber of Commerce for hosting the successful breakfast event.

I am pleased to inform you that the application period for Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) 2019 has been extended. The deadline to apply is now February 3, 2019. The 2019 CSJ program provides funding to employers to help create valuable summer job opportunities for youth between the ages of 15 and 30, while strengthening our local economy.

If you’re looking to hire a young person this summer, the Canada Summer Jobs program can help you out. Not-for-profit employers can receive funding for up to 100% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage. Public and private sector employers, with 50 or fewer full-time employees, can receive funding for up to 50% of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage.

In 2018, local businesses and youth benefitted significantly from this program. Newmarket-Aurora received $860,721, creating 277 jobs with 87 employers.

Through the Canada Summer Jobs program, our youth have the opportunity to gain valuable experience and learn new skills for their future careers. I encourage local employers to take advantage of this program and apply for funding by February 3, 2019.

For more information on CSJ 2019, including the eligibility criteria and application guide, visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or call 1-800-935-5555.

February marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Pig – my favourite! It is an opportunity to reflect on the successes of 2018. To all those celebrating in Newmarket-Aurora, I wish you a prosperous and healthy Lunar New Year.

I will be hosting my 4th Annual New Year’s Family Skate on Sunday February 3, 2019.

I would like to invite all residents to join me at the Ray Twinney Recreation Complex, Arena 2 – Nissan Rink & Lounge 2, 100 Eagle Street West, Newmarket from 4:15 pm to 6:16 pm.

The FREE Family Skate is open to all residents and is a great opportunity to meet and chat while enjoying a fun family skate. Hot chocolate and refreshments will be provided. Non-skaters are welcome to attend. I hope to see you there!

I look forward to continuing to work hard for the residents of our community as the representative for Newmarket-Aurora in the House of Commons. As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with Federal Matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca

