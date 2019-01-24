Letters

“Citizen Call to Action” on Bill 66

January 24, 2019   ·   0 Comments

My letter is a citizen Call to Action on the proposed Ontario “Open for Business” Act (Bill 66) which will allow development on protected lands, bypassing existing regulations and controls.
These new bylaws can: ignore the laws that protect our clean and safe drinking water; pave over the Greenbelt with factories and sprawling subdivisions; and threaten the protection of Lake Simcoe, the Oak Ridges Moraine and our farmland. These are non-partisan issues.
There is much information on google, including links at stopbill66.ca (an initiative of 24 concerned organizations) to many articles, reports, legal analysis, FAQs, plus contacts & information for MPPs regarding this hasty, ill-conceived, and regressive bill.
The comment period to the government of only 45 days finished on January 20.
I implore you to contact your MPP on what stance you, as constituent, wish him/her to take. There are already plenty of waiting employment lands – over 2,500 hectares in York Region alone – and municipalities welcome business!
If your municipality chooses to pass the “Open for Business” bylaw, there will be NO public notice, consultation, OR appeal on pertinent development proposals – which will also be exempted from Planning Act requirements.
Councils’ resolutions to “not” participate may change later. Each municipality’s decision affects competitiveness and our future safety. Surely good minds can find smarter ways to encourage employment development!

Catherine Marshall
Aurora

(Editor’s Note: Aurora Council voted against the “Open for Business” bylaw in December)

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Panthers set to host prestigious Silver Stick tournament

The best of the best on ice are headed to Aurora. The Central York Girls Hockey Association and the Aurora Panthers announced last week that for the twentieth straight year, the Town of Aurora will host the International Silver Stick tournament from Feb. 1 – 3.

Aurora says yes to retail pot shops

A 5 - 1 majority opted in to allowing retail cannabis stores at the end of a raucous Council meeting.

Opting out favoured by delegates, but not by all

Council Chambers were filled to capacity on Monday night as residents descended on Town Hall to hear local lawmakers’ decision on whether Aurora would opt in or out on allowing retail cannabis sales.

Protections for stable neighbourhoods might not come until March

Concrete changes to protect Aurora’s so-called stable neighbourhoods might not come to fruition until March, Councillors learned last week.

Junior A Tigers remain confident despite recent slump

Cold streaks are not simply limited to the weather lately in Aurora. A powerhouse throughout most of the Ontario Junior Hockey League season...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open