Residents should be proud of Mayor, Council on stance, says Oak Ridges resident

January 18, 2019

Aurora residents should be proud of newly-elected Mayor Tom Mrakas and the Town Council for saying no to the wide-open assault on the environment implicit in Premier Ford’s development policy.

With the support of less than 25% of Ontario’s eligible voters, the no-longer “progressive” Conservative Party has unleashed an attack on local democracy, education, health care, public transit, low-income and contract workers, vulnerable minorities and the natural environment.

Claiming to be “for the people,” he is now engaged in a range of extreme measures that will have devastating consequences for decades to come. And, unlike his domineering ideological soul-mate in the American White House, Ford’s “adults in the room,” notably Christine Elliott, MPP (Newmarket-Aurora) and Caroline Mulroney, MPP (York-Simcoe) are being pusillanimously deferential to the bully premier.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Richmond Hill, a “conservative” cabal is siding with the Premier and betraying their duty to act in the public interest by blatant acts of self-promotion, mercilessly attacking dissidents and colluding with the enemies of green spaces and the Oak Ridges moraine. Good for Aurora! Shame on Richmond Hill.

Howard A. Doughty

Oak Ridges

