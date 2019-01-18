Columns » Opinion

INSIDE AURORA: 2019 – A Look Ahead

January 18, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Scott Johnston

Earlier this month we reviewed what happened in 2018 in Aurora. Now, let’s look ahead to what may await us this year.

January – Opponents give up trying to eliminate train whistles at level crossings, and instead focus on replacing them with a more pleasant sound, like the tones that emanate from the lottery machine when your winning ticket is scanned.

February – Several properties on Yonge Street receive heritage designation, ensuring their continued existence, but not ensuring increases in foot traffic for the businesses that are based in them.

February – A record crop of pot holes in Town results in an asphalt shortage.

March – A pilot project is introduced for Town snowploughs to remove windrows at the end of residents’ driveways… from April to October.

March – A poll of residents suggests the main advantage they see of the new smaller council is that when they want to complain about something, they only need to contact up to 7 people, instead of the previous 9.

April – The award for the most visible and prominent business sign on Yonge Street is once again given to the Howard Johnson’s hotel, which closed almost 5 years ago.

April – Seeing opportunities for ecotourism in Town, the animal crossing signs put up in 2018 featuring giant leatherback turtles are supplemented with signs depicting aardvarks, koalas and pygmy hippos.

May – Following the introduction of healthier food in municipal buildings in 2018, the Town launches Phase 2, which includes adding kale and broccoli as options in the vending machines.

June – As the species whose presence has the greatest impact on our Town, the Emerald Ash Borer is named Aurora’s official animal.

July – As was the case when they were held in the GTA in 2015, Aurora is once again shut out of hosting events for the Pan Am Games, although this time there’s a justifiable reason, as they’re being held this year in Lima, Peru.

August – As GO train frequency rises, decreases in commuting time are offset by increases in the time necessary to find a parking space anywhere near the station.

August – A study of the Town adopting a ward system suggests that Aurora should be divided into 8 wards, meaning the addition of the two councillor positions eliminated in the last election.

September – Having used all of the Town’s hydro reserves to fund Library Square and the armoury rebuild prompts someone to suggest a simple solution to recoup the funds: selling off both assets when their redevelopment is completed.

October – Candidates in the Federal election try to target those who will actually get out and vote, but no one knows which 30% of eligible voters that will be.

November – Aurorans rejoice that it should be at least three years until the next municipal, provincial or federal election.

November – A contest to come up with a new name for Library Square results in the winning suggestion of “Library Circle”.

December – Global warming calls into question the continued relevance of the snow and ice-related achievements on the mural at Yonge and Wellington.

December – The first hotel in Aurora in many years opens just steps from the downtown core – about 8,120 steps.

December – A shortage of evergreens for Christmas trees similar to that experienced in 2018 results in Aurorans being forced to decorate cannabis plants instead.

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Swim to Survive takes plunge to keep kids safe

Windrow clearing could cost upwards of $1.5 million

Staff cite cost, logistics against end-of-driveway clearing

Cool Blues to keep Aurora warm this winter

Some cool sounds are just around the corner to keep Aurorans warm this winter with the annual Aurora Winter Blues Festival.

Tigers crowned by Royals to fall in OJHL standings

The OJHL North division has a new king. After months atop the division, the Aurora Tigers have...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open