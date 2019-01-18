INSIDE AURORA: 2019 – A Look Ahead

By Scott Johnston

Earlier this month we reviewed what happened in 2018 in Aurora. Now, let’s look ahead to what may await us this year.

January – Opponents give up trying to eliminate train whistles at level crossings, and instead focus on replacing them with a more pleasant sound, like the tones that emanate from the lottery machine when your winning ticket is scanned.

February – Several properties on Yonge Street receive heritage designation, ensuring their continued existence, but not ensuring increases in foot traffic for the businesses that are based in them.

February – A record crop of pot holes in Town results in an asphalt shortage.

March – A pilot project is introduced for Town snowploughs to remove windrows at the end of residents’ driveways… from April to October.

March – A poll of residents suggests the main advantage they see of the new smaller council is that when they want to complain about something, they only need to contact up to 7 people, instead of the previous 9.

April – The award for the most visible and prominent business sign on Yonge Street is once again given to the Howard Johnson’s hotel, which closed almost 5 years ago.

April – Seeing opportunities for ecotourism in Town, the animal crossing signs put up in 2018 featuring giant leatherback turtles are supplemented with signs depicting aardvarks, koalas and pygmy hippos.

May – Following the introduction of healthier food in municipal buildings in 2018, the Town launches Phase 2, which includes adding kale and broccoli as options in the vending machines.

June – As the species whose presence has the greatest impact on our Town, the Emerald Ash Borer is named Aurora’s official animal.

July – As was the case when they were held in the GTA in 2015, Aurora is once again shut out of hosting events for the Pan Am Games, although this time there’s a justifiable reason, as they’re being held this year in Lima, Peru.

August – As GO train frequency rises, decreases in commuting time are offset by increases in the time necessary to find a parking space anywhere near the station.

August – A study of the Town adopting a ward system suggests that Aurora should be divided into 8 wards, meaning the addition of the two councillor positions eliminated in the last election.

September – Having used all of the Town’s hydro reserves to fund Library Square and the armoury rebuild prompts someone to suggest a simple solution to recoup the funds: selling off both assets when their redevelopment is completed.

October – Candidates in the Federal election try to target those who will actually get out and vote, but no one knows which 30% of eligible voters that will be.

November – Aurorans rejoice that it should be at least three years until the next municipal, provincial or federal election.

November – A contest to come up with a new name for Library Square results in the winning suggestion of “Library Circle”.

December – Global warming calls into question the continued relevance of the snow and ice-related achievements on the mural at Yonge and Wellington.

December – The first hotel in Aurora in many years opens just steps from the downtown core – about 8,120 steps.

December – A shortage of evergreens for Christmas trees similar to that experienced in 2018 results in Aurorans being forced to decorate cannabis plants instead.

