“I’m a Facebook failure,” jokes Councillor

January 11, 2019   ·   0 Comments

I am a Facebook Failure!
I would like to wish our Aurora community a healthy, joy filled and successful 2019. We are fortunate to be able to call Aurora, and Canada our home; to be able to live with the expectation of peace.
On the topic of Facebook, I have tried to use this medium to communicate without much success. Thank you to my 39 followers!
Well, it is a New Year and a new Council term and I am determined to persevere with FB because I know that many of you are users. I ask that you support my Facebook learning curve. There are very important issues facing Aurora that I would like to discuss with you.
There is the continuing effort to protect our mature neighbourhoods from development that changes their character and adversely affects residents enjoyment of their homes. Hundreds, probably thousands are proud and happy to call these Stable Neighbourhoods home.
It is not a choice of whether we want to change our Zoning By-laws. To be in compliance with Section 8 of our Official Plan, that directs future development in mature residential areas, we must change these zoning permissions!
The development of the Library Square area is exciting and complex. The community needs a plan for the Square that will add to our quality of life and our cultural enjoyment without imposing a financial burden on taxpayers. We are lucky to have money from the sale of Aurora Hydro to build something special for Aurora. However, a Square and cultural building will require substantial money to maintain and operate. Where is that money planned to come from?

Another, for our future quality of life, for our children, is action that we must take to protect the environment; and help mitigate the causes and effects of climate change. The reality is that we are already experiencing, increasingly, with severe weather events.
If you are interested in my point of view, and adding your own please give me another try on Facebook. For those who would like to receive information via email, please let me know at: wgaertner@aurora.ca.

Councillor Wendy Gaertner
