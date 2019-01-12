Letters

Make a difference with Relay for Life

January 11, 2019   ·   0 Comments

With 1 in 2 Canadians diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, cancer affects us all; every Canadian, in every city, across the country. But when cancer hits close to home, community matters. It is a source of strength, courage and hope.
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) Relay For Life brings together communities, united by the same goal of creating a world where no Canadian fears cancer.
By registering for Relay For Life, you can celebrate those who live and have lived in the face of cancer and those moving past cancer. Relay For Life Newmarket will be held on June 21, 2019 at Pickering College.
”Whether you are cheering on survivors, walking the track or joining in exciting trackside activities, Relay For Life is an unforgettable event!” said Leslie Yeates, event chair. “Your office or family Christmas parties are the perfect time to suggest forming a Relay team and organizing fundraising activities.”
By taking part in Relay, you help fund ground-breaking research as well as essential support services for people living with cancer and their families.
Relay For Life is a global movement that inspires individuals and communities to take action and rally around the cause. The journey can be long and difficult for those who have to deal with the disease but like any relay, it can be taken alone or in teams, in silence or in laughter and joy.
To take part in Relay For Life Newmarket, sign up online at relayforlife.ca. You can also come to the Holland River Community office to get a Captain’s kit or contact Karen Beaulieu at:kbeaulieu@ontario.cancer.ca or 905-830-0447 ext. 3833.

Karen Beaulieu
Canadian Cancer Society,
Holland River Unit

         

