SENIOR SCAPE

By Christina Doyle

As our years gallop by, and even though at times we would like to slow them down, joy is what will sustain us. Even though our life has its struggles and the pain and difficulties of others, sometimes overwhelms us, we can still have joy.

It is time to put a new song into your hearts, dear readers. Its time to dust off the old way of dealing with ourselves and with those around us. Its time to play a new tape in our heads and our hearts, of words that will encourage us and not hurt us or others. What makes your heart sing? What makes you smile, what keeps you going on with your lives? What makes us realize that our lives are fulfilled?

The answer to these questions is that we have followed a purpose instead of just the requirements of a job and we have made a life instead of a living! Today, I want you to really try and see the best in your life, appreciate what you have. Put a new song in your heart and be kind to yourself. Every one of you has a song, a story to tell, an unfolding personal life story. Your age doesn’t matter, you have a purpose in this life on earth, its time to make new roads, new thought patterns.

Why? Because it’s time.

When we make connections with others, we usually are healthier. No man or woman can live for themselves alone. Remember the old saying, “no man is an island.”

Your purpose is the great magnet that attracts the circumstances that make you what you are. Live a purposeful life, dear reader, live it fully and well, choose right things for you, so that you can have an abundant life of well-being.

When you decide to love something greater than yourself and put real meaning into what you do, you will discover that depression, boredom and even illness become diffused.

Yes, have purpose in your life this New Year, and you will experience joy and a deep satisfaction in living your life. Let’s step up to the plate and slug one right out of the ball park. You will see a transformation in your mind, heart and spirit, a new you, no matter your age.

This New Year, start something new in your spirit, a spirit of thankfulness, of joy, of doing right and holding back those negative comments that come so quickly to our mouth.

Let everyone take notice of how you are slow to react, of how patient you have become, how blest you feel and how much people want to be around you. Let the music begin in your beautiful life, it is as always, a precious gift not to be taken for granted!

May all our readers experience a wonderful, healthy and happy New Year. May your presence be a gift to someone today.

HAPPENINGS AT THE SENIORS’ CENTRE

SEMINAR, Wednesday, January 30 at 1 pm there will be a Seniors Safety Seminar entitled “Cyber Scams.”

MEMBERSHIP FEES are now due. If you are a resident of Aurora the cost is $25 for the year and if you reside outside Aurora then you pay $35 for the year January 1 to December 31, 2019.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCES. These will be held January 11 and January 25. The cost is $5 for Aurora Seniors Association members and $6 for non-members. Refreshments are included.

MONDAY MORNING POOL FOR LADIES. If you would like to learn to play pool, why not come out on Monday mornings each week from 9 am to 12 noon. Coaching is available and it is a fun time. You will meet like-minded women.

