Community Recognition: Foxglove Designs honoured for giving other businesses a helping hand

January 11, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

As an entrepreneur Michelle Major knows the importance of receiving a helping hand along the way, and has tried to pay this forward through her business Foxglove Designs Inc.

Her efforts have not gone unrecognized and this past year she was honoured with the 2018 Good Business Award by the Town of Aurora.

The Good Business Award is presented to a business that has shown its commitment to corporate responsibility and community involvement through its ongoing support of charitable causes, events and programs – and Foxglove does all this and more through special luncheons, events and making its own space available for others.

“Foxglove Design has been an active community member who supports local small and home-based businesses by providing them with the use of their shop in the evenings and on weekends free of charge to help others promote their business,” said Brian North, emcee of the 2018 Community Recognition Awards, reading Foxglove’s citation. “Michelle Major, the owner, lends out her shop three to four evenings and one to two times per weekend all year long. She will only ask that you leave the space the way you found it. Foxglove Design also sponsors weekly women’s luncheons every Tuesday where she provides women with a hot lunch and a rich networking opportunity and asks that the women attending make a donation to Yellow Brick House.

“Foxglove Design is a thriving business but it also contributes to making the community thrive.”

Ms. Major accepted the Good Business Award with gratitude.

“I am so grateful to have won the Good Business Award with the Town of Aurora and we do two things at this studio: we allow other business owners to use the studio evenings and weekends and we do not charge for this,” she said. “It was important for me to allow other people to use the studio to grow their business. The other thing we do is a donation lunch every Tuesday at 12.30 with donations taken to Yellow Brick House. At this point we have donated close to $10,000 to Yellow Brick House.”

Readers Comments (0)