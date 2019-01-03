Recycle Coach aims to help residents unravel the mysteries of the Blue Bin

January 3, 2019 · 0 Comments
By Brock Weir
If you’ve ever been confused over what items should go in the Blue Bin or the Green Bin before ultimately giving up and throwing everything into a black garbage bag, a new app is here to help.
The Town of Aurora has launched the Recycle Coach, a new app that helps to solve some of the perplexing ins and outs of what should go where – and when.
The Recycle Coach replaces the Town’s previous online tool, the My Waste app, with new features and information.
The Recycle Coach, according to the Town, helps residents “stay organized with custom curbside collection and events calendars, receive collection reminders and real-time updates on service disruptions, and report missed collections.”
With the “What Goes Where?” search tool. The Town promises residents can become “recycling experts” with information on more than 10,000 items right at their fingertips. Moreover, the “What Type of Recycler Are You” quiz will provide “useful recycling tips and tricks.”
“Aurora is pleased to join the Recycle Coach network,” said Al Downey, Director of Operations. “This new platform will help effectively communicate local collection, waste and recycling information to our residents. The platform also includes engagement and educational tools to help people manage and correctly dispose of waste.”
Residents can access the free Recycle Coach service from their mobile devices, desktop computers, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and a variety of other digital assistants.
For more information on the Recycle Coach, visit solutions.recyclecoach.com.
The app is available free from the iTunes Store and Google Play.
You must be logged in to post a comment.