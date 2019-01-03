Letters

Welcoming Arms, Inn from the Cold offer thanks to Empty Bowls

January 3, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Welcoming Arms and Inn From the Cold would like to extend our most sincere thanks to the Pine Tree Potters Guild organizing committee and all its members for choosing us as recipients of their Empty Bowls fundraising event held on November 15.
Your very generous donation is indispensable to our mission to relieve hunger and homelessness in our community of York Region.
Welcoming Arms, a registered charity, is an ecumenical outreach partnership of seven churches in Aurora that works to support low-income families and individuals in our community through several weekly and seasonal programs. The proceeds from Empty Bowls will support our weekly Meal Programs, Welcome Table and Martha’s Table, which provide a hot meal, company and encouragement to 600 individuals every month.
Inn From the Cold, also a registered charity, provides shelter and support services to the homeless and at risk of homelessness in York Region. Proceeds from this event will support the Emergency Shelter Program which operates from November to April every year.
The Shelter provides meals, clothing, and opportunities to engage with others, with 4,732 stays/year.
Empty Bowls was indeed a joyous event. We thank you for the invitation to participate in the lunch and the dinner. Guests and volunteers had a wonderful time.
On behalf of those in need in our community, we thank you for caring and sharing.

Welcoming Arms
Inn From the Cold

         

