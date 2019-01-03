Donations help 600 community members

January 3, 2019 · 0 Comments
I am writing on behalf of the clients of the Aurora Food Pantry who have benefited from the generosity of the residents and businesses of Aurora this holiday season.
Your donations provide five or more days of food each month to the approximately 600 members of the community who are experiencing food insecurity and turn to the Pantry for help. The donations also allow the Board, staff and volunteers to plan a consistent level of service into 2019.
Thank you for including the Aurora Food Pantry in your holiday plans.
Allison J. Stuart, Chair
Board of Directors
Aurora Food Pantry
