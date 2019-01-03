INSIDE AURORA: Year in Review 2018

January 3, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Scott Johnston

It’s time to look back on the year that was in Aurora in 2018.

January – It’s so cold in Aurora that people voluntarily attend Council meetings in order to keep warm.

February – The groundhog, appearing to make his annual weather forecast, is instead besieged for his predictions on the upcoming provincial and municipal elections.

February – The suggestion that what Aurora needs is a large multi-use central park like Newmarket is planning to develop, is made by someone obviously unfamiliar with Sheppard’s Bush.

February – Aurora’s Strategic Plan depicts the Town as an “inclusive, family-oriented community … that celebrates heritage, arts and culture… with a thriving economy… and revitalized downtown core”, but says this ideal is not planned to be achieved for another 13 years until 2031.

March – Students complaining about a potentially longer walk to school when Dr GW Williams moves east of Bayview are met with a flurry of stories from their grandparents about having to walk twice as far to school when they were kids, in worse weather, carrying heavier loads, after doing their cores, and never complaining.

April – Despite signs showing leatherback turtle crossing areas on Henderson, none of these 8 foot long reptiles is seen in Aurora.

May – After hundreds of hours of debate and planning and hundreds of thousands of dollars to rebuild Petch House on its current site, it’s suggested that the best use of one of the oldest buildings in Town is for storage of unused Town equipment.

May – Food and “whine” become themes of the new Armoury agreement when opponents question how the deal was made.

June – Soccer players unsuccessfully pinning their hopes on added capacity on the Hallmark Lands will have to pin their hopes on the Bloomington lands… if the Town someday acquires them… and funding can be found to redevelop them… and more importantly, if baseball hasn’t grown more popular in the meantime, and again takes priority.

July – Scarecrows panic when the straw-free movement hits Aurora.

August – The details of what finally is decided to be built at Library Square are overshadowed by the fact that after 20 years, a decision has actually been made

September – Basing her reasons in part on concerns about naval military funding and prioritizing, it’s not clear whether she is leaving a sinking ship or moving to one when MP Leona Alleslev crosses the floor from the Liberals to the Conservatives.

September – Viewing the colours of fall takes on new meaning as election signs of every hue pop up all over Town.

October – Based on subsequent even lower than normal voting totals, the introduction of electronic voting allows Aurorans the convenience of not bothering to vote either in person or on-line.

October – The legalization of cannabis in Canada raises the question why the world’s second largest producer, Aurora Cannabis, is based in Edmonton, and not in Aurora.

October – Halloween Trick or Treaters are disappointed that monster homes are just big houses, and not hangouts for goblins and ghouls.

November – Advancing an education push in Town around the planting of native conifers in the arboretum, it is noted that the term “Christmas tree” will no longer be tolerated when referring to conifers, unless of course it’s a Christmas tree.

December – The Deputy Mayor does not cite the Town’s historical underfunding of capital projects, such as the Joint Operations Centre, when he suggests that Aurora should be taking risks in its decisions.

December – In his inaugural speech the new Mayor suggests the Town will have wards shortly. “A half dozen of them, right?” respond the six Councillors.

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com

Readers Comments (0)