Community Recognition: Eco Festival’s efforts honoured with Green Award

January 3, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

When it first started in 2017, the Aurora Community Eco Festival was just a handful or two of vendors scattered throughout the historic Aurora Armoury, but it has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception.

Last year’s Eco Festival had moved to bigger digs – the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex – and featured an arena of vendors, experts, interactive demonstrations and more, each with an aim of making Aurora a greener place to live, and plants seeds to help Aurorans adopt a greener way of life.

As such, the Town of Aurora recognized organizers of the Eco Festival, members of the Aurora’s Environmental Advisory Committee 2014 – 2018, with the Green Award at the 2018 Community Recognition Awards Ceremony.

“The Green Award is presented to an individual or organization that supports the protection, preservation, sustainability, or a conversation of our natural environment,” said event emcee Brian North. “This award celebrates those who share the Town’s commitment to creating a greener community.”

Nominated by the Town, the Eco Festival Organizing Committee was lauded for this very commitment.

“This committee organized Aurora’s Community Eco Festival and each committee member took on various tasks relating to their personal experience, ability and interest,” Mr. North continued. “Aurora’s Eco Festival enabled the community to actively participate in hands-on activities, to attend a speakers’ series and to learn from a variety of educational groups, all in raising awareness of the local environment, natural environment and global environment. It is events such as Aurora’s Eco Festival that enables us to learn about the one planet we all share.”

The award was accepted on behalf of the group by Committee member Sarah Varty, joined at the podium by Irene Clement and Nancee Webb.

“We would like to thank the Town of Aurora for nominating us for the Green Award this year,” said Ms. Varty. “We have been working together as a committee for almost four years now and the idea for the Eco Festival came out of the idea that there are so many great environmental initiatives taking place in the Town of Aurora, we wanted the residents to know about them and be able to take actions for the environment themselves.

“We held the Eco Festival for two years, the second year was even bigger than the first. We had Yoga and speakers and amazing kids’ activities, healthy food, and it is just so much fun working with the committee to put it together. We wanted to say a big thank you for recognizing us for this work.”

