CHRISTINE’S CHRONICLES: Delivering on our Promises for the People of Ontario

December 22, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Christine Elliott, MPP

Newmarket-Aurora

With the holidays quickly approaching, I am pleased to provide you with an update of what my recent activities in our community and our government’s accomplishments.

As MPP of Newmarket-Aurora, I have continued to meet with many different people and groups who serve our great community. I had the pleasure of meeting with Central York Fire Services who work incredibly hard to keep our communities and families in Newmarket and Aurora safe. I participated in Aurora’s Santa Under the Stars Parade with MPP Michael Parsa to spread holiday cheer. On the first night of Chanukah, I joined Chabad Newmarket to light the first candle of the menorah. I had a wonderful visit to St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School’s Grade 12 political science class and enjoyed listening and responding to all of their great questions. I met with ABLE Network Aurora, a community program providing inclusive work and recreation opportunities for young adults of different intellectual abilities. I was also pleased to meet with Suzanne Haines, Executive Director of the Aurora Cultural Centre to discuss the role of arts, culture, and heritage in Aurora.

I had the opportunity to participate in great conversations with Joe at the Local Car Wash, Cube Packaging Solutions and Fraktals Handmade Belgian Chocolate Buttercrunch about the harmful impacts of the Liberal’s Bill 148 and how Bill 47 will help make Ontario open for business. I also had the great pleasure of attending Rogers Hometown Hockey in Aurora to celebrate hockey and the important role it plays in bringing our communities together.

I would also like to highlight one of the artists on display in our constituency office this month, former art educator and board member George Keltika. His works feature landscapes of local scenery many captured first en plein air during canoe trips into the wilderness, then finished in his studio.

Our government has also been hard at work to deliver on our promises before the New Year. We have:

• Passed the Making Ontario Open for Business Act. This is one of our government’s first steps in cutting job-killing red tape, removing regulatory burdens on job creators, and growing Ontario’s economy.

• Announced our Government’s Social Assistance Plan, which is the first step in restoring dignity, encouraging employment, and empowering the province’s most vulnerable to break free from a cycle of poverty.

• Improved fire safety in Ontario with Bill 57.

• Celebrated Maple Leaf Foods’ historic investment into a $658 million new processing plant in London. This is the largest agricultural investment in Ontario’s history, ensuring our chicken farmers remain competitive.

• Announced our Made-In-Ontario Environment Plan to preserve and protect the environment for future generations.

• Taken steps to increase the supply of affordable housing.

• Announced a more efficient way to sell surplus government property. Unused real estate costs millions to maintain, and by putting these properties back into use, they will generate an estimated $105-135 million in revenue.

• Introduced our plan to create and protect good jobs by eliminating red tape and burdensome regulations to businesses. The Restoring Ontario’s Competitiveness Act will cut costs, and reduce investment barriers.

• Scrapped the Green Energy Act, 2009, that led to the disastrous feed-in-tariff program and skyrocketing electricity rates for Ontario families.

• Invested in the Revitalization of Toronto’s Massey Hall to benefit tourism and culture sector, create jobs.

• As Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, we have made real progress in creating a sustainable health care system that works for the people of Ontario. We have:

• Celebrated the redevelopment of Credit Valley Hospital, which means patients and families in Mississauga will have faster access to essential services. Projects like these bring us one step closer to ending hallway health care.

• Celebrated the official Launch of Scarborough Health Network, an important day for the bright future of health care in Scarborough.

• Announced important investments in health infrastructure at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, so patients and families have access to the high quality and reliable health care, close to home.

• Announced that we are moving forward with plans to fund 193 hospice beds across Ontario.

• Celebrated the completion and grand opening of Joseph Brant Hospital’s newly-expanded facility.

• Provided critical funding for hospital infrastructure that will ensure patients and families have a safe environment to receive the high-quality health care they deserve.

• Opened the Humber River Hospital Church Reactivation Care Centre with more than 200 beds in the Greater Toronto Area to increase capacity and provide patients and families better and faster access to the health care they need.

• Invested in urgently-needed mental health and addiction services, while starting consultations on comprehensive system-level changes with partners across the province.

I am proud of all that our Government for the People has accomplished for the people of Ontario this year. I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Newmarket and Aurora and to deliver on our government’s commitments to make Ontario open for business and to end hallway health care.

From my family to yours, Season’s Greetings and all the best for a very happy New Year.

