It’s not too late to give for the Neighbourhood Network Holiday Gift Drive

December 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

It’s not too late to give for the Neighbourhood Network Holiday Gift Drive

By Brock Weir

Christmas might only be a few days away, but it is not too late to give to the Neighbourhood Network Holiday Gift Drive.

Just over a handful of families from Neighbourhood Network’s 400 charitable and non-profit community partners are still in need of adoption ahead of the December 21 deadline – and the Aurora-based volunteer organization has made the gift-giving easy with virtual wish lists available through their website.

“Tis the season of giving and Neighbourhood Network is once again pleased to [host our] Holiday Gift Drive program,” says Neighbourhood Network’s Maggie Pelyvas. “Make your holiday gift donation count! Whether you are a family looking to give back or a business looking to ‘adopt’ an individual in need, our Holiday Gift Drive program can help!

“We collect the needs of our 399+ charitable and non-profit partners and advertise these needs to the community through our website, weekly e-newsletter, and on social media. Use our virtual ‘shopping lists’ to purchase your gifts, drop them off at our office, and we will make sure they get to the agencies or families who need them most!”

The most needed items, Ms. Pelyvas adds, are gift cards, toiletries and winter clothes, including coats, boots, scarves, gloves and mitts.

Donations must be received at Neighbourhood Network’s office at 14988 Yonge Street by Friday, December 21.

For more information, visit neighbourhoodnetwork.org or call 1-855-870-4586.

Readers Comments (0)