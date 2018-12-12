INSIDE AURORA: ‘Twas Two Weeks Until Christmas 2018

December 12, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Scott Johnston
‘Twas two weeks until Christmas, and far north of here
Santa’s workshop prepped for the big night of cheer.
The old elf for a moment was taking a break
And catching up on all those decisions to make
Aurora, for example, was always a task
Frequently requesting some impossible ask
Funds, buildings, traffic calming, tried Santa’s powers
They even once asked he remove some cell towers
Their likely expectations, filled him with dread
And explained the sudden dull ache in his head
He had best be prepared, so taking a seat
He skimmed some Aurorans and put up his feet
But ‘stead of needing more things, St Nick would soon find
That the Town was working to make up its own mind
Rather than asking for things, of every stead
They were now taking control, and moving ahead
MPPs and the mayor, Santa Claus found
Had been shuffled resulting in new ones in Town
E’en a Federal riding had changed direction
And this in a year when there was no election!
Another action that caught St Nick by surprise
Council had volunteered to reduce its size
He mused why this year this had prompted a “go”
When for years Council’s viewpoint had always been “no”
This sudden new direction left Santa vexed
In 2022 could a ward system be next?
But whatever the reason for this new change in tack
The reindeer would be happy fewer gifts he’d need pack
But the news that made Santa jump out of his chair
Was the Town moving forward on Library Square
For 20 years that one had been argued each way
To see it built Santa felt he’d not see the day
Reading on further Santa was visibly stunned
To see the cost would come from the Town’s Hydro Funds
The Town was long reluctant to access this stash
And this scheme would swallow up most of the cash
As Santa read with great awe about all of this
He marveled at all the things he had missed
Arenas were now serving much healthier fare
At Hallmark the call “play ball” would be in the air
Aurora United was planning its venue
Food and wine would be on the Armoury menu
Neighbourhoods were stabilizing more than in past
Williams High School was bound, for Bayview at last
Santa put down the papers and pondered a lot
With the Town making decisions, they now needed naught
This year no infrastructure, they’d be requiring
At this rate Santa Claus could think of retiring!
Aurorans were confident, and their future clear
So Santa’s team could bypass their Town Hall this year
He’d instead wish them good luck, if they would heed it
‘Cause based on experience, they’d probably need it.
Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com
