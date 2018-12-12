INSIDE AURORA: ‘Twas Two Weeks Until Christmas 2018

December 12, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Scott Johnston

‘Twas two weeks until Christmas, and far north of here

Santa’s workshop prepped for the big night of cheer.

The old elf for a moment was taking a break

And catching up on all those decisions to make

Aurora, for example, was always a task

Frequently requesting some impossible ask

Funds, buildings, traffic calming, tried Santa’s powers

They even once asked he remove some cell towers

Their likely expectations, filled him with dread

And explained the sudden dull ache in his head

He had best be prepared, so taking a seat

He skimmed some Aurorans and put up his feet

But ‘stead of needing more things, St Nick would soon find

That the Town was working to make up its own mind

Rather than asking for things, of every stead

They were now taking control, and moving ahead

MPPs and the mayor, Santa Claus found

Had been shuffled resulting in new ones in Town

E’en a Federal riding had changed direction

And this in a year when there was no election!

Another action that caught St Nick by surprise

Council had volunteered to reduce its size

He mused why this year this had prompted a “go”

When for years Council’s viewpoint had always been “no”

This sudden new direction left Santa vexed

In 2022 could a ward system be next?

But whatever the reason for this new change in tack

The reindeer would be happy fewer gifts he’d need pack

But the news that made Santa jump out of his chair

Was the Town moving forward on Library Square

For 20 years that one had been argued each way

To see it built Santa felt he’d not see the day

Reading on further Santa was visibly stunned

To see the cost would come from the Town’s Hydro Funds

The Town was long reluctant to access this stash

And this scheme would swallow up most of the cash

As Santa read with great awe about all of this

He marveled at all the things he had missed

Arenas were now serving much healthier fare

At Hallmark the call “play ball” would be in the air

Aurora United was planning its venue

Food and wine would be on the Armoury menu

Neighbourhoods were stabilizing more than in past

Williams High School was bound, for Bayview at last

Santa put down the papers and pondered a lot

With the Town making decisions, they now needed naught

This year no infrastructure, they’d be requiring

At this rate Santa Claus could think of retiring!

Aurorans were confident, and their future clear

So Santa’s team could bypass their Town Hall this year

He’d instead wish them good luck, if they would heed it

‘Cause based on experience, they’d probably need it.

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com

