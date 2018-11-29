INSIDE AURORA: Season for the Senses

November 29, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Scott Johnston

If you’re the type of person who likes to enjoy their seasonal entertainment in live three-dimensional form, rather on some sort of screen, you’re in luck, because once again the Town and various local organizations have lined up a lot of options for us over the coming month.

The unofficial kickoff of this seasonal fun is the recently-completed Santa Under the Stars parade. Those who braved the unseasonable cool and wet weather last Saturday night were treated to a number of bands, floats, community groups, performers and politicians, who made the trek (or ride) down Yonge Street.

If you missed that, this week-end sees an even bigger event; the Aurora Christmas Market. Stretched out over three days near the Seniors’ Centre, it will start with the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Various vendors will be on hand both inside and outdoors for your perusing or purchasing enjoyment. If you’d prefer to just absorb it all, at various stages over the week-end there will also be live reindeer, bands, choirs, seasonal stories, performances of Christmas plays, buskers, children’s crafts and food, including a pancake breakfast. There will pretty much be everything to get you in the holiday spirit.

Santa will be back in Town when Hillary House hosts an afternoon with carols, refreshments, and the big man himself. In fact, Hillary House has a couple of week-ends of different seasonal offerings.

Early in December the Menorah Lighting Ceremony will be held at Town Hall, which also includes more food, crafts and music.

This will be followed by Rogers Hometown hockey live from the Aurora Community Centre. While not strictly seasonal, you can’t get much more wintry or Canadian than hockey, and there will be a ton of activities through the week-end.

Apart from the ones noted earlier, there will be a number of musically-themed events in Town in December.

If bells are your thing then you can take in a handbell performance as part of the Gift of Song Christmas being put on by Aurora United at their temporary home at Trinity Anglican.

At the same venue, the York Chamber Ensemble drops by earlier in December to perform a number of pieces including elements of that holiday staple, the Messiah.

The Seniors’ Centre will be hosting their own choir performance, and there is a seasonal concert at the Aurora Cultural Centre.

Of course, the library has a full slate of holiday-themed crafts, movies and other activities throughout the month.

Everywhere you go in Town, whether it be shopping of just driving through your own neighbourhood, there will be no end of seasonal lights and displays to enjoy.

The holiday season winds down with Family First Night held early on New Year’s Eve. This event, taking place at the Leisure Complex, features shows, skating, swimming, crafts and more. Plus, you’ll be home in time to ring in the new year at midnight, if you manage to stay up that late.

These events are just ones happening in Aurora. Those venturing further afield will find additional such opportunities in our neighbouring communities.

Details on all of the above events, and probably many other concerts, craft sales, school-based performances and related activities I haven’t touched on, can be found in the Coming Events section of The Auroran, on-line, or by contacting the appropriate venue.

So, if you need a break from the chaos of the season, or when the kids complain that there’s nothing to do, you know better; there are lots of options.

Feel free to e-mail Scott at: machellscorners@gmail.com

Readers Comments (0)