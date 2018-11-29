MP’s REPORT: Canada’s Fall Economic Statement

November 29, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson MP

Newmarket-Aurora

On November 21, the Minister of Finance presented Canada’s Fall Economic Statement in the House of Commons. This is the next step in our plan: setting the stage for long-term growth by investing in jobs, and most importantly, investing in Canadians.

We are taking action to support Canadian businesses as they grow and expand into new markets, create jobs, and to fulfil our commitments to Canadians to build a more equal, generous, and sustainable economy.

Through the measures in the Fall Economic Statement, we are working to increase competitiveness with targeted business tax enhancements. This includes: allowing the full cost of machinery and equipment used in the manufacturing and processing of goods to be written off immediately for tax purposes; allowing the full cost of specified clean energy equipment to be written off immediately, and; introducing the Accelerated Investment Incentive to support investment by businesses of all size and across all sectors of the economy.

In our rapidly changing economy, we are providing further support for business innovation by adding $800 million over the next five years to the Strategic Innovation Fund.

The Fall Economic Statement builds upon our Government’s plan to invest in the economy, strengthen and grow the middle class, and offer real help to those working hard to join it. Over the past three years, our government has delivered real progress for Canadians, including: lowering taxes for the middle class; lowering taxes for small businesses; introducing the Canada Child Benefit, putting more money in the pockets of nine out of ten Canadian families; and enhancing the Canada Pension Plan to give Canadians greater income security when they retire.

M-206: Improving levels of Physical Activity and Fitness in Canadian Youth

On November 1, I was proud to table my Private Member’s Motion. M-206 instructs the Standing Committee on Health to study the levels of fitness and physical activity of Canadian youth, taking into consideration the social, economic, cultural, physical and mental health implications as well as the relationship between increased physical activity and anti-bullying.

Today, our youth are spending far too much time in front of screens and as a result, are not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity outlined in the Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Children and Youth.

Engaging in fitness and physical activity has numerous benefits for all ages, but particularly our youth. Increased physical activity leads to maintaining healthy bodies and lifestyles, sharper minds, and can teach our youth valuable skills such as time management and self-discipline, commitment, respect and fair play and teamwork.

I am excited to be putting forward this important motion, and look forward to debating this with my colleagues in Parliament.

Around Town

The hustle and bustle of the Christmas holiday season is now upon us with Santa’s arrival in town. The Santa Claus Parade this past weekend was a little wet and rainy but it was great to see so many residents out and lining the streets waiting for a glimpse of Santa on his sleigh. I was pleased to join the Salvation Army along the parade route to collect donations and Santa letters. Thanks to the many generous residents who support our local food pantries at this time of year, and to all the volunteers who made the parade a success.

On Saturday November 3, I was proud to join the large crowd at the annual Remembrance Day Dinner at the Aurora Legion. It was a time to remember and honour all those who have served and sacrificed for Canada. This year marked the 100th Anniversary of the Armistice signed between the Allies and Germany to end World War 1. On Remembrance Day, the Peace Tower bells in Ottawa rang along with the bells in Mons, Belgium, along with the church bells here in our community and across Canada. Bells rang 100 times at sunset to mark the 100th anniversary of this historic milestone.

Sport Aurora held its annual Volunteer Recognition event on Sunday November 19. Congratulations to each of the award recipients recognized for their outstanding dedication and contributions to our community through sport.

Sport Aurora Volunteer Award recipients: Stephen Kimmerer – Sport Aurora, Ray Kong – Storm Volleyball, Rich MacPherson – York North Basketball Association, Claire Palmer – Lady Redbirds Lacrosse Club, Bill Hack – York Oldtimers Hockey League, Kristen Ballentine – Redbirds Lacrosse Club, Paula Dubeau – Central York Girls Hockey Association, Mark Dubeau – Central York Girls Hockey Association, Ivan Barron, Aurora Barbarians Rugby Football Club, Gerry Miller – Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, Lyle (Lee) Green – Aurora Diggers Girls Softball Association, Deb Finniear – Special Olympics Ontario.

Recently, I was happy to have the opportunity to visit the Grade 12 politics class at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic High School. It was a great visit with the students who participated in an engaging discussion and had many great questions about government and politics. I was impressed with all the students who were very well informed and knew their stuff!

On November 15, I was pleased to attend the annual Aurora Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. It was a great evening recognizing and supporting our local businesses who contribute to a strong local economy. Congratulations to each of the 2018 Business Excellence Award nominees and finalists.

This past week, Central York Fire Services lost a member and dear friend. Firefighter Mike Scott passed away and I want to express my deepest sympathies to his family and to all members of Central York Fire Services.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my Constituency Office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you require information or assistance on any Federal matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at kyle.peterson@parl.gc.ca

Readers Comments (0)