MP’s REPORT: Trans-Pacific Partnership

November 1, 2018

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

On October 16, Parliament passed and ratified the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

This deal means new opportunities for businesses to expand in markets around the world, growing our economy, and creating good, well-paying jobs. As part of our ambitious trade diversification agenda, Canadians will soon feel the benefits of free trade with another half a billion people. Canada will be among the first six countries to ratify and adopt the deal, putting Canada in a strong position to establish itself early on in important supply chains.

Along with the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement, by putting the interests of the middle class at the centre of our trade discussions, Canadian companies of all sizes and sectors are benefitting from unprecedented access to over a billion people.

Around Town

Thanksgiving weekend was a great time to spend time with our family and loved ones. I hope you had a chance to do so. Thank you to all those who gave so generously to the Thanksgiving food drive in support of our local food banks.

I was proud to attend the Autumn Rhythm Gala in celebration of the 3rd Anniversary for 108 Health Promotion Association; it was a wonderful afternoon of cultural music, dance performances and family activities.

It was wonderful to see our community faith groups join together in unity for the 10th Annual Prayer Breakfast at the Royal Venetian. Thank you to Lea Seymour, the Prayer Breakfast Committee and all the volunteers for your dedication and leadership over the past ten years. It was great to see such a large crowd. I was happy to be there.

On October 20, I was proud to attend the annual Hillary House Victory Ball. As always, this is a great event for our community to raise funds in support of the Hillary House National Historic Site. The large crowd was thoroughly entertained by the After Hours Big Band and enjoyed a great meal.

This past weekend saw the 13th Battle of Yonge Street. It was a fantastic event seeing minor hockey teams of all ages teams from Aurora and Newmarket compete. Congratulations to Aurora for your victory. Thanks to all the players, coaches, trainers and volunteers who make this a great event every year.

Congratulations to all our community members who supported the 2018 Smile Cookie campaign to raise funds in support of Community Living Central York. It was a most successful event raising $29, 239 towards the new facility in Newmarket.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you need any information or assistance with federal matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

