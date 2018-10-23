Archive

Tom Mrakas will be Aurora’s next Mayor

October 22, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Tom Mrakas will be Aurora’s next mayor.

With 32 of 34 polls reporting, Mr. Mrakas has won just under 39 per cent of the vote.

Incumbent Geoff Dawe trails with 28 per cent of the vote, followed by Chris Ballard with 20 per cent and John Abel with 13.5 per cent.

Leading the Council race are Harold Kim, Wendy Gaertner, Sandra Humfryes, Michael Thompson, Rachel Gilliland and John Gallo.

EARLIER

Tom Mrakas is heading towards victory as Aurora’s next Mayor.

With 26 of 34 polls — and 10,948 votes — reporting, Tom Mrakas leads the mayoral race with 38.23 per cent of the vote, or 4,174 votes. Geoff Dawe follows with 3,059, Chris Ballard with 2,201, and John Abel with 1,484.

Leading the Council race are Wendy Gaertner, Harold Kim, Sandra Humfryes, Michael Thompson, Rachel Gilliland and John Gallo.

EARLIER

With the first tabulator of 4,226 votes, Mrakas is leading with 1,762 votes compared to Geoff Dawe’s 1,191.

Chris Ballard and John Abel follow.

Leading the Council race are Harold Kim, Wendy Gaertner, Sandra Humfryes, Michael Thompson, Rachel Gilliland and John Gallo.

EARLIER

Polls are closed and now it’s just a matter of counting.

Candidates in the 2018 Municipal Election are starting to gather at Town Hall to learn what the people have decided.

Among the first candidates to arrive were incumbent Geoff Dawe and Tom Mrakas, both of whom are vying to be Aurora’s next mayor.

Supporters of various candidates are filling the seats in the public gallery while candidates greet them as they walk through the door.

With less than 20 minutes since the close of polls, Council candidates present include Anna Kroeplin, Adam Mobbs, John Gallo, Michael Thompson, Daniel Lajeunesse, James Hoyes, and Public School Trustee Bob McRoberts.

This post will be updated with numbers as they become available.

         

