PARSA’S PERSPECTIVE: The First 100 Days

October 12, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Michael Parsa, MPP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

As our Government for the people marks its first 100 days in office we can unequivocally state that we have hit the ground running, with no stopping in sight!

As a first-time parliamentarian, this journey has been full of new and sometimes challenging experiences. During this time my fellow MPPs and I have often encountered circumstances and scenarios with no parallels or precedents, and as decision makers we have always attempted to put our best foot forward to gather the necessary information needed to make decisions that benefit most, if not all Ontarians.

During the campaign our Government and Premier continuously stated that we were going to listen to the people of Ontario to develop and implement policies that would make life easier and more affordable for them. Personally, I spoke to thousands of residents in my riding and the message they gave me was clear – Open Ontario for business!

Well, this message was heard and in the last two months Minister Jim Wilson and myself have been criss-crossing the province to conduct small business round tables with the province’s small business owners and operators. During these round tables we have been hearing that red tape, and the policies of the previous Liberal Government, are detrimentally affecting small businesses and their ability to grow. We have continuously heard similar stories from business owners about how they are sacrificing their own personal and financial well being in order to maintain the day-to-day operations of their business, whilst ensuring the needs and welfare of their employees are looked after.

During the course of these consultations business owners and operators, time and time again, pleaded that they were not looking for any special treatment or favouritism; they just simply want the Government to be a partner in fostering and promoting a business-friendly environment.

As I sit here writing this, I am proud to proclaim that our Government for the people is listening to the people, and will continue to do so. Our Government is committed to cultivating an environment that does not treat our business owners as adversaries, but rather as partners in prosperity. We stated throughout the campaign that we will open Ontario for business, and we are tirelessly working to make good on this promise. Promise made, promise kept!

Readers Comments (0)