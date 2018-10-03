Motives behind Alleslev’s floor crossing questioned

October 3, 2018 · 0 Comments
Die-hard Liberals will wail about betrayal. Committed Conservatives will imagine a lurch toward power. Some will point to Ms. Alleslev’s military and corporate background and see a small-”c” conservative shifting to her natural home.
Others will attribute her decision to pique at losing her job as a Parliamentary Secretary.
Severe skeptics will say she’s an opportunist who, fearing a Liberal losses in the 905, is trying opportunistically to attach herself to the Doug Ford insurgency and ride that populist beast to re-election.
Many will take her at her word.
I don’t know; few of us do.
She explains that the world has changed. That, however, is mainly the effect of the current US president. How would electing a party that is better aligned with Mr. Trump be helpful? She adds that Canada’s economic, foreign and defence policies are entwined, but does anyone seriously oppose comprehensive, coherent public policy?
Then, there is her sense of “urgency,” her reference to a “tipping point,” her talk of a “perfect storm” and her expressed need for “leadership.” Apart from whether Andrew Scheer is up to the task, I worry whenever anyone seeks a “strong leader” to take us from danger to redemption.
Democracy rests more on an informed, active electorate than charismatic leadership. Craving a saviour hints at desperation and undue deference. It is a sentiment that implies a submissive citizenry. It betokens authoritarianism. We embrace it at our peril.
Howard A. Doughty
Oak Ridges
