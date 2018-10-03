Letters

Voters are the losers in a floor crossing, regardless of party

October 3, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Open letter to MP Leona Alleslev

To make decided sense for your leaving the Liberal Party – the party for which your voters cast their winning votes – you MUST have been assured of answers to your expressed central criticisms with Liberal government’s performance.
Therefore, you must have been assured, firstly, that: the Conservative Party has a “documented plan” (your words) to fulfill the NATO promise of 2% of our GDP for defense, and, secondly, that Conservatives are promising a “fundamental tax review”; and thirdly, they have proven plans for retaining capital investments in this global climate.
Please share where these plans are to be seen.
On international relations, Canadian leaders, including Conservatives, have frequently expressed criticism of human rights violations in Saudi Arabia, China or wherever. Are you seriously suggesting that Canada should refrain from such statements (particularly when the targets of such violations are frequently women and other disadvantaged minorities) in case it might “translate to job losses at home”?
Can you “look your (captive) constituents in the face” and reveal your newly chosen party’s assurances of better performance to us, through their documented plans?
Holding you to account as requested,

C. Marshall
Aurora

         

