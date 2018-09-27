Alleslev’s arguments don’t sway reader’s opinion

September 27, 2018 · 0 Comments
Thank you for your article presenting Ms. Alleslev’s motives and view relative to her changing political party affiliation this week.
While I respect that she presents her views candidly, ultimately she does not sway my opinion.
Governments would not operate with any functionality if representatives did not form alliances. Imagine being governed by hundreds of independents whose only allegiance is to their own constituents?
I’m not buying her “sacred obligation” to her electors argument.
Changing allegiances – based on her principles as expressed in your article – belies her obligation to the party under whose banner she chose to run and was elected.
No party in Canadian history has likely fulfilled their mandate without some meandering and even abrupt turns. Change happens. Collaboration, respectful dialogue, commitment to a common goal: these principles of teamwork also matter.
I have no argument against her decision to leave the Liberals, should she have continued to represent as an independent.
However, I wonder if she pondered her chances of re-election as an independent vs. having an established political party machine behind her?
Ms. Alleslev expresses that she is satisfied that she is “aligned” with the policies and priorities of the Conservative party. Hmmm. That sentiment sounds familiar.
Alison Badali
Aurora
