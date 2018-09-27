Residents wants “better reasons” from MP

September 27, 2018

They say that entering politics easily can corrupt people.

I do not know whether this applies to my MP Leona Alleslev, but I have to admit that if I had been consulted – or any other constituent that voted for her under the Liberal banner – I would have wanted her to have better reasons and explanations than all the platitudes she presented at her sudden press interview I watched on CBC TV. In her article in The Auroran none of her comments persuaded me to think different.

I think most of us constituents voted for her assuming she shared our liberal views. If those views changed for her she should have resigned.

If she truly holds the urge to serve with integrity she would have had the chance to leave and wait for the next election to see whether she would be elected as a conservative.

It seems to some that changing your mind gives you a right to join another party without asking your present constituents. Shame on that notion.

Did I mention that politics can corrupt?



Brigitta Gamm

Aurora



