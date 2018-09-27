Letters

Residents wants “better reasons” from MP

September 27, 2018   ·   0 Comments

They say that entering politics easily can corrupt people.
I do not know whether this applies to my MP Leona Alleslev, but I have to admit that if I had been consulted – or any other constituent that voted for her under the Liberal banner – I would have wanted her to have better reasons and explanations than all the platitudes she presented at her sudden press interview I watched on CBC TV. In her article in The Auroran none of her comments persuaded me to think different.
I think most of us constituents voted for her assuming she shared our liberal views. If those views changed for her she should have resigned.
If she truly holds the urge to serve with integrity she would have had the chance to leave and wait for the next election to see whether she would be elected as a conservative.
It seems to some that changing your mind gives you a right to join another party without asking your present constituents. Shame on that notion.
Did I mention that politics can corrupt?

Brigitta Gamm
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-09-27-01

Liberals rally to show solidarity after Alleslev’s floor-crossing

Consultant will advise on next steps on protecting Stable Neighbourhoods

A consultant will now provide some impartial advice on how Aurora can best protect its stable neighbourhoods. Council last week formally approved a notice from Councillor Wendy Gaertner last week to obtain the services of...

Business owners “really excited” to get started on BIA

Business owners in Aurora’s historic Downtown Core have been working behind the scenes for over a year on establishing a new Business Improvement Area to steer revitalization.

2018-09-27-11

Tigers on pace for another strong season

If history can repeat itself, the Aurora Tigers are in for another strong regular season showing in 2018-19.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open