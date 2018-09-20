A “Treemendous” day for Aurora

Leona Alleslev tells The Auroran she asked if she "could look her constituents in the face."

Twenty community groups, serving thousands of people across York Region and beyond will have a share of over half a million dollars raised over the course of the milestone 30th Magna Hoedown.

Same rivalry, new combatants. The first leg of the 2018-19 Battle of Yonge Street has decidedly gone to the Aurora Tigers, who...

A new Business Improvement Area, dedicated to preserving and attracting people back to Aurora’s historic downtown core cleared one of its last Council hurdles last week.