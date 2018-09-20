Letters

A “Treemendous” day for Aurora

September 20, 2018   ·   0 Comments

It was recently announced that the Aurora Community Arboretum (ACA) is one of thirty-six recipients of funding, to purchase trees for the Arboretum. The funding, made available through Home Hardware and administered by Tree Canada, is awarded annually to individuals and community groups in pursuit of a greener, healthier environment.
ACA used the funds to create a unique planting of Native Conifer Trees of Ontario, within the Aurora Arboretum as part of the National Tree Day Celebrations.
The National Tree Day Celebration and dedication of the Conifers will take place on Friday, September 28 at 10 a.m. Parking and entrance will be at the south end of the Aurora Family Leisure Complex Parking Lot (Sports Dome parking area).
Follow the signs a short distance to the site.
Please come out to help us show our appreciation to Home Hardware and Tree Canada.

John Wilson and Marcia Wilson
Aurora Community Arboretum

         

