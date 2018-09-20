Drumhead service marks start of milestone Legion Week

September 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

The Aurora Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion held a solemn drumhead service at the Aurora Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

The annual Drumhead Service, which was attended by dozens of Legion and community members, Council members and candidates, bands, and cadets, is intended to be the start of Legion Week, but this year’s ceremony had added poignancy as 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of The Armistice, the official end of the First World War.

“It is my privilege to represent the Town of Aurora here,” said Mayor Geoff Dawe, who was joined at the ceremony by fellow Council members John Abel, Wendy Gaertner and Sandra Humfryes. “It is very important…to continue to remember those who gave their lives for us, and especially in this year, the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. We are reminded once again how fragile peace is and, from the Town’s perspective, we very much appreciate what you do for our Town.”

Represented at this year’s service were Aurora-Oak Ridges Richmond Hill MP Leona Alleslev and Newmarket-Aurora MPP Christine Elliott.

“It has been a privilege to send greetings to you coming together to honour our veterans for their courage and service at the Aurora Legion annual Drumhead Service,” said Ms. Alleslev in a message read by Legion president Len Whines. “Today, we recognize the significant contributions our veterans have made throughout history to preserve and protect the values for which our nation stands.

“This marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, the Great War, the war that was to have ended all wars, but, as we have seen on many occasions since 1918, peace is fragile and must never be taken for granted. Canada is a nation of peace, inclusion and acceptance. These values, our strength at home, and one of the greatest things we bring to the world. It is because of our veterans and their service to our country, that our Canadian values and principles endure.

“Our veterans from the Battle of Ridgeway to the Boer War, from World War One to World War Two and Korea, to the many peacekeeping engagements that have earned our utmost respect and gratitude.

Your continued effort to recognize and honour veterans in our community ensures their legacy and our legacy as Canadians live on.”

Ms. Elliott, in her message read by her constituency manager Dawn Gallagher Murphy, added: “I am pleased to provide my best wishes to all who are taking part in the drumhead service, hosted by the Aurora Legion. This is an important event commemorating those who served our great country. This event is also significant as it commences Legion Week. The Royal Canadian Legion Branches across the country showcase their charitable and volunteer work and invite their communities to learn more about the Legion. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Aurora Legion for its service to our community and for all the sacrifices made by its members.”

To learn more about the Aurora Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, as well as Legion week, visit auroralegion.ca.

Readers Comments (0)