PARSA’S PERSPECTIVE: A Government for the People

September 13, 2018

By Michael Parsa, MPP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

In the days since the election on June 7, our government has worked swiftly and purposefully to begin to undo 15 years of Liberal waste and mismanagement.

Since being recalled for an unprecedented summer sitting, we have worked tirelessly to get Ontario back on track. Whether it be the passing of the Urgent Priorities Act to get York University students back to class, or the passing of the Better Local Government Act to make municipal governments more efficient, the new government of Ontario is demonstrating that it is a government of action, not just mere words.

During the campaign trail we continuously repeated and committed to conducting a line-by-line audit of the province’s finances to better gauge the results after 15 years of Liberal rule. We followed through on this promise, and in a short while we will have a more accurate understanding of the state of the province’s financial health. This will not only allow us to repair Ontario’s state of affairs, but it will also allow us to move forward deliberately and responsibly, as all governments should.

I am happy to say that on June 29 I was appointed Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Small Business) by Premier Doug Ford.

In my role as Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (Small Business), I have been entrusted by Premier Ford and Minister Wilson to help take on the responsibility of cultivating a business-friendly environment that will allow businesses to flourish in Ontario. Under the guidance of Premier Ford and Minister Wilson, I have no doubt in my mind that Ontario is going to be “Open for Business” again!

Since my appointment, the Government of Ontario and the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade has begun to embark upon a slate of province-wide consultations with businesses to identify and reduce burdensome red-tape. The task at hand will be challenging, but the potential results following these consultations, and reduction measures, will be invaluable to Ontario’s economic health and prosperity. I am proud to say that I am a part of government and team that is for the people!

The phrase “For the People”, as you have undoubtedly heard many times by now, is not just a mere slogan, or campaign motto. It is an ever-constant reminder that we are here for the people that saw fit to vote for us and give us a majority mandate to represent them.

My election to the Ontario Legislative Assembly is certainly no different, and I am constantly reminded that I would not have been placed in a position to serve if it were not for the many loyal volunteers, friends, family, and voters that placed their faith in me.

To say that this journey has been extraordinary is an understatement. I am truly humbled and honoured to have been given the privilege to serve the people of the community I call home. The people of Aurora – Oak Ridges – Richmond Hill have entrusted me with the sacred duty of representing them, and I will do everything in my power to always fight for the needs and concerns of my constituents.

Michael Parsa’s community office is located at 13291 Yonge Street, Suite 403 in Richmond Hill. His phone number is 905-773-6250 and he can also be reached at michael.parsaco@pc.ola.org.

