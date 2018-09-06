York 75+ win hockey Gold at Canada 55+ Games

September 6, 2018

Over 2,000 athletes from across Canada participated in the 2018 Canada 55+ Games held in Saint John, New Brunswick from August 20 to August 24. Participants came 9 provinces and 2 territories.

Competition was held in 22 sports such as track and field, badminton, bocce, contract bridge, cribbage, curling, swimming, pickleball, horseshoes, darts, golf, men’s hockey (55+, 60+, 65+, 70 + and 75+), ladies 55+hockey floor shuffleboard, candlepin bowling, scrabble, slo-pitch, swimming and tennis. Fourty-five hockey teams took part in the games. Within many of the sports there were different age groups. York Region was represented well by many competitors in the events.

For the first time a 75+ division in hockey was held.

A team from York Region was the only representative from the Province. Others were from Alberta, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The Team Klees YORK team emerged as the gold medal winner with a thrilling shoot out win over Alberta in the championship game.

Pictured here is the team of 75+ champions.

Individuals in the picture are:

Back row:- Norm Smart, Al Brewer George Sled, Brian Rice, Paul Vyrostko, Tony Kunopaski Paul Tomlinson, Al Hinnegan, Bill Marks, Clyde Dimmell

Front Row: – Don George, Al Booth, Guy Sabourin, Bob Smith, Dave Rumble, Alex Ansell.

Players have or are still playing in the York Oldtimers Hockey League 70+ division.

Alex Ansell

Aurora

