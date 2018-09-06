On losing civility in politics

September 6, 2018 · 0 Comments
(Re: Brock’s Banter, August 30)
Although I am not an American (never was, never will be), I studied and worked in the USA during the harshest parts of the Vietnam debacle – living a few miles from Pearl Harbor and experiencing the debate closely, personally and professionally.
I was not an apologist for US militarism then or now and was, therefore, not on McCain’s “side.” But I do understand the difference between principles and personal disagreements. I also appreciate why you feel badly about our current political prospects – whether under the major bully in Washington or even the minor one at Queen’s Park.
All I can say is that, if the door closes on civility, the blame will not be on those closed-minded authoritarians who exercise power with perfect blends of arrogance and ignorance, but in the larger community which allows them to take control – either because we are fooled into supporting them or, worse, because we are too afraid or apathetic to resist them.
Howard A. Doughty
Oak Ridges
