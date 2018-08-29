Hillary House Victory Ball presents a Century to Celebrate

August 29, 2018

By Anna Cianni

It’s been 100 years since the first World War finally came to an close on what is now known as Armistice Day. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the Aurora Historical Society chose to name this year’s annual gala, the Hillary House Victory Ball.

This ball honours the 600,000 Canadian soldiers who went into battle for four long years and emerged victorious. On Nov. 11, 1918, the armistice that brought peace to the world was signed. In the spirit of celebration, the seventh annual Hillary House Ball will take place on Oct. 20 at King Valley Golf Club, and will have food, drinks, an auction, and live entertainment!

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, and there will be music from celebrated pianist, Ellen Meyer. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., and later, expect some ballroom dancing. Celebrity dancer, Derek Krzyszkowski, is back again this year and will be teaching people how to sway to the popular sounds of the After Hours Big Band.

This ball is all about celebration, so don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes! Dress in any formal attire you are comfortable wearing. Of course, costumes and period wear are also acceptable – even encouraged! Erika Mazanik of the Aurora Historical Society (AHS) says, “There will be lots of glitz, glam, and glitter!” The theme colours are red and gold.

AHS, which owns and manages the Hillary House, is hoping to sell 200 tickets this year. The money raised at the ball will go towards maintaining the National Historic Site, restoring parts of the house, developing history-centric programs for the community, and planning events.

Built in 1862, the Hillary House was occupied by four doctors and their families until 1993. According to the Hillary House website, it is recognized by the National Historic Sites and Monuments Board as one of Canada’s best examples of Gothic Revival architecture. It also contains a significant collection of medical instruments, books, papers, household furnishings, and equipment dating back from the early nineteenth to the late twentieth century.

Mazanik says, “[I] can really see the work that goes into maintaining a place like the Hillary House, and also what we still need to do. With an old house, there’s always something to fix.”

Earlier this year, one of the toilets broke without warning, and it had to be repaired quickly before water damaged the building. “I think sometimes people forget that this is still a house, with water bills and electricity bills to pay,” says Mazanik. Her goal this year is to raise $30K.

“The ball is a crucial fundraiser for AHS. It’s so important to preserve Aurora’s only National Historical Site, especially since not all towns are lucky enough to have one. Plus, it’s a fun event and a great night out to support a good cause!”

Tickets are going for $155 per seat or $1,450 for a table of ten. You can call 905-727-8991 or visit the Hillary House to get your tickets today.

