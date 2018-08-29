It’s A Three Beat Count with AHS this Culture Days!

August 29, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Leigha Cooney

Education, Public Programming, and Outreach Officer

Aurora Historical Society

The Aurora Historical Society at Hillary House National Historic Site will be celebrating Culture Days at

two venues, presenting not one, not two, but three events showcasing elements of Aurora’s fascinating history!

On Saturday, September 29, from 10 am to 4 pm, Hillary House (15372 Yonge Street) will be open for FREE house tours. This is also your chance to see the final instalment of the WWI Trilogy, WWI: Canada, Star of the Empire. Even though the battles of World War One occurred many kilometres away, the repercussions felt here at home echoed through the ages and still leave behind reminders today. This exhibit begins with the last days of the war and moves through to the aftermath, touching on important topics that include shell-shock, under-aged soldiers, the Queen’s York Rangers, and the building of the Aurora Cenotaph. An experience not to be missed!

At 11 am, join us outside Hillary House where we’ll march to the beat of the heart of Aurora with a guided tour of Historic Yonge Street. It’s a great way to get to know the history of our Town, and to learn about the architectural features that make up Aurora’s historic Yonge Street as well as gaining fascinating insights into some of the families that helped make Aurora what it is today!

The fun continues between 1 and 4 pm at the AHS Heritage Fun Fair taking place on the lawn of the Aurora Cultural Centre at 22 Church Street. Try out some historic themed games like croquet and make crafts like home-made tambourines!

For more information on AHS and our Culture Days activities, contact community@aurorahs.com or 905-727-8991.

Culture Days is a collaborative movement that welcomes your participation. Look for your Culture Days passport in the Auroran, visit any of the participating venues to have your passport stamped and be eligible to win great prizes.

Readers Comments (0)