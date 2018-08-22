Letters

Reader “outraged” by Canada Summer Job program rules

August 22, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Liberal ideological tyranny has now resulted in hundreds of summer jobs being lost for students this year.
Many were with charities which wanted to hire students to help care for the elderly, provide assistance to refugees and the homeless.
How did the government undermine these initiatives? This year, the Federal government brought in new criteria for the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) programs. This was a values test, requiring expressed support for the government’s agenda, including reproductive rights (euphemism for abortion), among other Liberal causes.
More than 1,500 applications to the CSJ were rejected by the government if they did not comply. In other words, believe what we the government believe or you get no money! This is outrageous.
Now, when I see the famous Trudeau smile, I can only think of students without the jobs they counted on, people not getting help, charities being demonized.
Thank God the government is being taken to court for this clear violation of the Charter.

Richard Doust
Aurora

         

