MARKET MUSINGS: Corn roast raises hundreds

August 22, 2018

By Jan Freedman

Last Saturday, the Aurora Farmers’ Market and Artisan Fair held a very successful Community Corn Roast where we raised $337 for the Aurora Food Pantry.

We’d like to thank our own Cathy of Catharina’s Kitchen for organizing it with much help from Diane (Mother B). This year we invited several of our sponsors to be the guest bbqers and they included Brock and Diane from The Auroran, Sandra, Robin, Tracy and Deb from the Optimists, and Linda Stephens from Keller Williams Realty.

We enthusiastically thank them for participating and also thank our farmers for their generosity in donating the corn for the event—Coopers Farm, Willowtree Farm and Simpson Family Farm.

Although this coming Saturday is not a Special Event day, we will be having the Boogie Dance Company do a demonstration at the Market to show everyone what they are all about. I’d like to introduce you to the two dynamic ladies who began the company.

Boogie Dance Company was founded by Andrea Mercer and Lara Oulahen, a former professional dancer/choreographer with the Raptors. The company is geared towards children and adults who want to learn to dance in a more relaxed, less traditional dance environment. The program is fresh, hip, fun, diverse and inclusive. Physical limitations or special needs dancers are equally welcome. While having fun, dancers will develop dance technique, confidence, creativity, teamwork skills and leadership qualities. They will make friends and find a creative outlet through dance and movement.

Lara heads up the teaching and choreography side of Boogie Dance and is an energetic, fun-loving, creative and talented mom of three. Her teaching style is fun, hip and inspiring. She teaches dancers to express themselves through music and movement while helping them to feel comfortable and build confidence within the Boogie community. She says that she gets as much out of the classes as her students do.

Andrea is a fun-loving, busy mom of two little ones. She is the voice/writer behind the Modern Mommy Collective and founder of the eco-conscious children’s site LittleSaturdayMarket.com.

Andrea was looking for a more hip, yet relaxed dance environment for her children and herself. When nothing like that could be found, the option existed to create one.

Together with her friend, Lara, they decided it was time to finally bring their long-discussed plans to life. Eventually Andrea built a full disco in her basement to be an outlet for people in terms of creativity and physical movement. She is passionate about ensuring her children find ways to be active, feel a sense of community, work as part of a team and socialize in positive ways with others, while having fun in their extracurricular activities. She is confident that Boogie Dance Co. will meet these important needs and she enjoys teaching with Lara and running the marketing and operations side of the business.

Lara and Andrea are both passionate about bringing Boogie into the community and creating an inclusive, diverse and fun dance community for parents and children to consider as an extra-curricular activity. They were recently given the opportunity to work with schools. They are so grateful to supportive partners such as the Play Lounge and those who have already jumped on board to give them a launch pad. They are dedicated to inspiring people to keep dancing as part of their overall fitness regime. Boogie Fit, for example, is a baby wearing, friendly class for moms with new babies to have fun while also getting in a workout.

Regular classes begin in the fall at the Play Lounge and a new adult class will start at Studio 5 in Aurora. To check out what their dance classes for children are like, be sure to come to the Farmers’ Market this Saturday when they’ll be doing a demo class.

See you at the Market!

