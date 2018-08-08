SPEAKEASY

By Jane Taylor & Reccia Mandelcorn

This week’s Speakeasy welcomed co-host, Sergio Calderon of Theatre Aurora, filling in for Jane who was off on a well-deserved vacation. We hope listeners felt the energy as much as we did when we spoke with featured guests Joseph Filice, Town of Aurora, and Julie Lin, Aurora Public Library, about Doors Open Aurora 2018.

For the past two years, Joseph has been planning and coordinating Doors Open Aurora – a fun, free community event that opens doors to places of architectural, cultural, historical and natural significance. This year, 14 sites will be open to the public and Joseph gave us the inside scoop on some of the amazing experiences visitors will enjoy.

One of the most intriguing sites open to the public is the Aurora Readiness Centre. The “Bunker” was established in 1962 following the Cuban Missile Crisis and was to be used to coordinate emergency services should Toronto face a nuclear attack. Located beneath a circa 1875 farmhouse, now a private home, it’s a “must-visit” experience that is only possible on this one special day.

One of Joseph’s favourite sites is Merlin’s Hollow. Legend has it that when David Tomlinson first married, he promised his new bride he would create a beautiful garden for her. It was not until they immigrated to Canada and bought a house in Aurora that David created Merlin’s Hollow for Deirdre. Horticulturalists, photographers, naturalists and poets will be transformed by this oasis of beauty.

Julie is one of the APL’s energetic staff who will be leading a family-friendly hands-on interactive day as the Library celebrates Doors Open to Technology. A science graduate whose love of research led her to a career in libraries, Julie knows the vital role libraries play in creating a tech-literate community. At Doors Open Aurora, visitors can experience some of the technologies the Library brings to its year-round programming. Travel to the future using green screen app fun. Select a backdrop, strike a dramatic pose and APL will email you your “futuristic pic”. Little ones will love the morning’s TECH family storytime featuring robots Dot and Dash. And visitors young and old will have fun playing with cool technologies as well as learning about free apps for exploring nature with Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority.

Other sites not to be missed include Theatre Aurora, a community gem now entering its 60th year. Tour the backstage and “walk the boards” to experience the view from the actor’s perspective. And don’t forget to check out theatreaurora.com for updates and tickets on what promises to be a stellar season.

The Aurora Cultural Centre provides a unique opportunity to jump aboard the steam train, or in this case, an elaborate model scale railway exhibition that will overtake Brevik Hall. And railway enthusiasts will love chatting with The Scarborough Model Railroaders who will be on hand to talk about “all things railroad”. Meanwhile in the galleries, meet artist Rebecca Last at the opening reception for her large scale acrylic painting show “Cassandra’s garden: tracing shifted ground”.

Doors Open Aurora happens Saturday, August 18 from 10 am – 4 pm. Immerse yourself in the wonders of Aurora – there’s no need to leave our Town for your culture fix!

From Reccia and Jane … see you next month!

Jane Taylor is Communications and Events Manager at the Aurora Cultural Centre and Reccia Mandelcorn is Manager of Community Collaboration at Aurora Public Library. They co-host The Speakeasy on the first Wednesday of each month on 102.7 CHOP-FM.

