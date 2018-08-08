MP’s REPORT: August Update

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

I hope you have enjoyed the first half of our beautiful summer and have had a chance to re-connect with your family and friends.

As always, I am happy to be back home in Newmarket-Aurora after a busy session in Ottawa in the House of Commons. I am proud of what our government accomplished this past legislative session, and in the first three years of our mandate. Real Change is working here in Newmarket-Aurora.

The Canada Child Benefit is changing the lives of families here in Newmarket-Aurora with 12,870 households benefiting with an average of $5,550 per family. That’s a total CCB investment in our community of $70,790,000 from July 2017-July 2018. The cost of living adjustments we are making to the CCB will ensure that no family loses out. The CCB works, more families are receiving more money, tax free, each month to spend on extra-curricular activities, groceries and clothing and we’re lifting almost 300,000 children out of poverty across Canada.

As of July 1, 2018, we increased the Old Age Security benefit to help seniors with the rising cost of living. Seniors can now receive up to $1,700 more per year. As of July 1, 2018, more than 14,700 seniors in our community will have seen an increase to their OAS benefits.

We have been working hard to improve community infrastructure here in Newmarket-Aurora and across Canada. our government has invested $28.7 billion over 12 years in public transit, which means more frequent GO train service in Newmarket-Aurora for commuters. This means a quicker commute, and more time spent at home with your loved ones for what matters most.

We have increased access to Canada Student Grants to include 10,000 part-time students, 13,000 more students with children, and 46,000 more full time students. Students will not have to repay student loans until they are making $25,000 per year. Starting in 2019, unpaid Internships have been eliminated in federally regulated sectors to ensure young Canadians are getting meaningful paid work experience. We have also invested $395.5 Million over three years in the Youth Employment Strategy to ensure our youth benefit from additional employment and skills development opportunities.

Since we were elected in 2015, Canadians have created over 600,000 jobs and our small businesses have played a big role in doing that. To make sure that they keep growing and creating more jobs, we have lowered the small business tax rate and we are going to reduce it even further in January 2019.

Locally, I was happy to attend the Aurora Soccer Club Charity Weekend. The charity soccer tournament saw a great turnout was a great success with funds raised in support of the Aurora Food Bank and the Paul Lofthouse Fund. Thanks to the many volunteers, participants and especially to Martin Ambrose and the Aurora Soccer Club for a wonderful community event.

I am looking forward to Aurora’s 2018 Ribfest which is happening on August 24 to 26 at Machell Park. There will be fun for the whole family and some fantastic live entertainment lined up all weekend long.

Finally, I will be hosting my annual barbecue open to all in Newmarket-Aurora, on Sunday August 19 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Fairy Lake Park, 520 Water Street. Free admission and parking. Great fun for the whole family and a bouncy castle for the kids. Please drop by and say hello.

As a reminder, you can reach out to my Constituency Office and my staff at any time. Please do not hesitate to contact us should you require information or assistance on any Federal matters. We are located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202. You can reach us at Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at kyle.peterson@parl.gc.ca

